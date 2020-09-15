Two local 4A teams benefited from a week with a lot of movement, as Blackfoot surged to No. 1 and Pocatello entered the rankings at No. 5 in this week’s Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.
Blackfoot, which was sitting third in the rankings last week, moved to 3-0 by beating Snake River and got a boost after Skyline’s loss to Rigby and Bishop Kelly’s loss to Emmett.
That cleared out the previous top two teams, and the Broncos slid into Skyline’s vacated spot at the top of the classification, adding extra juice to Blackfoot’s matchup against the Grizz this week.
Lower down, Pocatello moved into the rankings at No. 5 after beating Jackson Hole (WY) to start 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
Among other local teams, West Side stayed the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A after beating Marsh Valley. Aberdeen, formerly the No. 3 team in 2A, slid after a loss to South Fremont, but stayed in the rankings at No. 5.
Highland remained the consensus No. 5 team in 5A, a classification that saw only five teams receive votes.
After a third-straight blowout win, this one over Murtaugh, Rockland stayed at No. 3 in 1A DII.
No local teams were in the others receiving votes category this week.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 3
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (10) 2-0 62 1
t-2. Rigby (2) 3-0 42 3
t-2. Rocky Mountain 2-0 42 2
4. Eagle (1) 2-0 36 4
5. Highland 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (6) 3-0 55 3
2. Middleton (3) 2-0 49 4
3. Skyline (4) 2-1 41 1
4. Vallivue 3-0 24 5
5. Pocatello 3-0 15 —
Others receiving votes: Emmett 5, Bishop Kelly 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Gooding 3-0 45 3
3. Kimberly 3-0 37 t-4
4. Homedale 1-1 23 2
5. Fruitland 2-0 14 t-4
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 10, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 52 2
3. Melba 1-1 25 4
4. Firth 2-1 20 5
5. Aberdeen 2-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 9, Grangeville 7, Cole Valley Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Oakley 3-0 52 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 34 3
4. Raft River 2-1 20 5
5. Butte County 1-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Lapwai 2, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 3-0 52 2
3. Rockland 3-0 34 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 27 5
5. Horseshoe Bend 2-1 9 4
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 4, Garden Valley 4.