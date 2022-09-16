On the first play of Highland’s first practice this week, Jackson Riddle took a torch to his Highland team’s spirits. He had just returned from a collarbone injury, and on his first rep, he made one jump cut — bam — and zoomed into the end zone. As head coach Nick Sorrell watched from the sideline, he felt the energy on the field rise, like someone had tasered each of his Rams and told them to play electrified.
“And I’m like,” Sorrell said, “we're gonna be OK.”
Turns out, that’s Riddle’s personality. He attracts people like moths to a flame. There’s just something about him, some part of his personality, that makes him a guy his teammates like to be around. So on Monday, when the junior zipped into the end zone on the practice’s first play, he had a dual effect on teammates and coaches: He excited them about his potential, and he calmed their nerves about the Rams’ rare 1-2 start.
On Friday night, in Highland’s 14-7 win over Pocatello in this Black and Blue Bowl rivalry, little changed. On his way to nine carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Riddle looked quick and smart, elusive and strong, an injection of life into the bloodstreams of the Rams, who have now won 12 straight in this series.
“I’ve never felt better,” Riddle said. “This is all I do. Football is my life. So it felt great to be out here.”
In the end, he helped his teammates feel the same way. Riddle’s two touchdowns, one a 22-yarder and the other a 50-yard scamper, gave Highland the cushion it needed to escape Iron Horse Stadium with its second straight win. Quarterback Drew Hymas completed 8 of 15 passes for 67 yards — peppering passes to four different receivers, including Rhidge Barela, who hauled in three catches for 29 yards — but before Barela left with an injury for precautionary reasons and the hosts’ offense went dark, it largely revolved around Riddle, the Seattle native playing his second season for Highland.
The only real drama Friday night came on Pocatello’s final drive, when the Thunder — playing sophomore Hunter May, who started at quarterback in place of the injured Dre Contreras — got the ball back with a shade over five minutes left. On a fourth down deep in their own territory, they got a 15-yard run from running back Ryken Echo Hawk, who totaled 23 carries for 147 yards. But their drive sputtered around midfield, and Highland took over to kneel out the clock.
“He got loose a few times, which, of course, he's a great player — he's always going to,” Sorrell said of Echo Hawk. “But to limit him, and to really, after that first drive, shut them out the rest of the way, was huge for us.”
Which brings us back to Riddle, the other star running back on display in this contest. His is an intriguing story: A Seattle native, he and his family moved to Utah in time for the 2020 school year, the first during the pandemic. That didn’t last long — “we weren’t really feeling Utah,” Riddle said — and ahead of the next school year, Riddle moved to Pocatello, where his parents took over a business called Ray’s Custom Interiors, an interior design store. That fall, Riddle played his first varsity snaps for the Rams, helping them reach the 5A state championship game — carding rushing totals like 109 yards and 77 yards on the way.
This year, he was floored to return to action, to feature more prominently in Highland’s offense. Then he broke his collarbone. That kept him out of action for the Rams’ first three games, two losses and a win. He tried to hype up his teammates, to be supportive and encouraging — “but it did suck to sit on the sideline,” Riddle said.
So a week later, he found himself jogging into the end zone, walking untouched for touchdowns in a game that matters a little more to this city. On those plays, Riddle darted around tackles and marauded into space, a blur of black pads with tufts of blonde hair poking out of the sides of his helmet. ”I was patient,” Riddle said. “I read the hole, let the hole open up and just hit it.” He may have been a newcomer to Highland fans a year ago. Now he is a mainstay.
He plans to continue being one, but he doesn’t plan on living in Pocatello next semester. Here’s the rub: In an effort to get more eyes on him and earn a college scholarship, after this football season, he’ll move back for six months to Seattle, where he’ll play in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 settings, traveling with his Ford Sports Performance team to tournaments around the area. He’ll take online classes through Highland, which got the green light from his counselors and teachers.
His head coach is a tad less excited about the development. Sorrell is ecstatic about Riddle’s potential, but he wants to work with him on his leadership skills, on parts of his game that he can work on here in the Gate City. Sorrell sees how teammates flock to Riddle. He saw it in person early in the week, when Riddle lit up practice with a touchdown run. For his part, Riddle isn’t going anywhere, not permanently at least. He has more moves to make, more touchdowns to score, more chances to introduce himself with plays that impress crowds — and reassure coaches.
HIGHLAND 14, POCATELLO 7
Pocatello 7 0 0 0 — 7
Highland 7 7 0 0 — 14
Scoring summary
First quarter
P — May 4 rush (PAT good), 6:05
H — Riddle 22 rush (PAT good), 4:47
Second quarter
H — Riddle 50 rush (PAT good), 11:46
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Pocatello: Echo Hawk 23-147, Beckles 1-0, May 8-29, Applington 1-0. Highland: Fullmer 1 (-1), Riddle 9-108, Hymas 9-44, Reno 2-7, Barela 1-15, Callen 1 (-2).
PASSING — Pocatello: May 11-16-0 60. Highland: Hymas 8-15-0 67.
RECEIVING — Pocatello: Winn 1-2, Hales 2-11, Echo Hawk 3-15, Applington 3-19, Rodriguez 1-11, Crittenden 1-2. Highland: Callen 2-22, Barela 3-29, Reno 2-8, Fullmer 1-8.