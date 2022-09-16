On the first play of Highland’s first practice this week, Jackson Riddle took a torch to his Highland team’s spirits. He had just returned from a collarbone injury, and on his first rep, he made one jump cut — bam — and zoomed into the end zone. As head coach Nick Sorrell watched from the sideline, he felt the energy on the field rise, like someone had tasered each of his Rams and told them to play electrified.

“And I’m like,” Sorrell said, “we're gonna be OK.”

Rhidge Barela Highland FB

Highland receiver Rhidge Barela runs with the ball during Friday's game.
Echo Hawk Poky FB

Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk tries to fight through a Highland tackle during Friday's game.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.