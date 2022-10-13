ARIMO — Bradley Belnap has a fascinating presence on the football field. Marsh Valley’s senior athlete is fast and jerky, which makes it seem like he’s everywhere at once: Dropping back to make a pass on offense, cramming into the backfield for a sack on defense, even swinging his leg to kick extra points on special teams.

In that way, watching the Eagles play can become like watching Belnap play. They’re synonymous in lots of ways. No. 20 is that good. In Marsh Valley’s 41-21 win over 3A No. 4 South Fremont Thursday night, Belnap and the Eagles really were everywhere — most importantly, on the right side of the scoreboard.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.