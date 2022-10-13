ARIMO — Bradley Belnap has a fascinating presence on the football field. Marsh Valley’s senior athlete is fast and jerky, which makes it seem like he’s everywhere at once: Dropping back to make a pass on offense, cramming into the backfield for a sack on defense, even swinging his leg to kick extra points on special teams.
In that way, watching the Eagles play can become like watching Belnap play. They’re synonymous in lots of ways. No. 20 is that good. In Marsh Valley’s 41-21 win over 3A No. 4 South Fremont Thursday night, Belnap and the Eagles really were everywhere — most importantly, on the right side of the scoreboard.
“So proud. So proud of these boys and their fight,” Marsh Valley coach Jeff Belnap said. “We finally, in a sense, put together a whole game. We won a big Kimberly game where we really played a really good game and exciting game — but we didn’t have the defensive stops that were necessary, which is what we got tonight, and against a really good rushing attack that South has.”
The win represents Marsh Valley’s finest this season. The Eagles, who entered with just one win on their resume, toppled the Cougars, a postseason fixture with a No. 4 ranking in the latest media poll. At the center of it all was Belnap, who completed 8 of 19 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, flinging balls downfield to his favorite target, Alex Vaughan, who hauled in four passes for 102 yards and a score, and added 12 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Eagles, it wasn’t just an upset. It was a dismantling. The hosts took a two-score lead at halftime, pushed it to three scores in the third and, even when the Cougars drew within 28-21 in the third frame, Marsh Valley (2-5) responded with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — the final one a 33-yard scamper from Belnap, who brushed off tackles like flies on his arms.
For the Eagles, it amounted to validation. This season, Jeff Belnap’s first as head coach, they built their new offense around Bradley Belnap, understanding his capabilities both through the air and on the ground.
“And he proved that tonight. He proved that in so many ways,” Jeff Belnap said. “And being out there on defense for every down as well.”
If there was any drama, it came midway through the fourth frame. Up 34-21, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-2 in their own territory, which left them two options: Punt it back to South Fremont and risk the Cougars making things interesting — or go for it and put the game out of reach. So all Belnap did was line up under center and hand it off to Vaughan, who plunged ahead for four yards.
Game over.
“When I got in the huddle, the boys are telling me let’s run this, let’s do this,” Jeff Belnap said. “They believed that they could get that. They believed that they could get the first down, and there was no denying that. When the boys are doing that, I trust them.”
For Marsh Valley, it’s an interesting win. On one hand, it was a non-conference game, which doesn’t do much for the Eagles’ playoff hopes. Heck, the game is stuck right in between the Eagles’ conference games, one week after a loss to Snake River and one week before the team’s regular-season finale, a home matchup with American Falls.
Which prompts what feels like a fair question: How do the Eagles process this win? Enjoy the upset and understand its meaning? Ride the momentum into next week’s contest?
Maybe the shorter answer is this: Bathe in this win, then move on to next week. If the Eagles win that game, over currently-winless American Falls, they earn a playoff spot. It’s a little more complicated than that — the MaxPreps rankings have a way of doing that — but simply put, Marsh Valley will be in with a win next week.
“Just win,” Belnap said, “and then it’ll all be sorted out.”
MARSH VALLEY 41, SOUTH FREMONT 21
Scoring summary
First quarter
M — Vaughan 24 rush (PAT good), 6:47
S — Stoddard 70 pass from Johnson (PAT good), 5:15
M — Vaughan 40 pass from Belnap (PAT good), 1:37
Second quarter
M — Godfrey 78 pass from Belnap (PAT good), 10:59
Third quarter
M — Belnap 30 rush (PAT good), 9:57
S — Stoddard 46 pass from Johnson (PAT good), 5:46
