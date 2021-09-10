POCATELLO – The energy inside Holt Arena at kickoff wasn’t exactly raucous. But, then again, not many places get raucous at 8:56 p.m. on a Thursday.
This was not a Gate-City clash they could make postcards of. The attendance looked to hover around 1,500 and a Highland blowout over Century didn’t help the dome’s energy. When the game finally finished up at 11:16 – as most Gate City kids were heading to bed on a school night – the Rams wrapped up a dominating 45-6 win.
Yet, the win raised one big concern. Even without one of those Holt Arena atmospheres you want to bottle and keep forever, Highland was still bitten by its emotion.
“We had way, way, way too many penalties,” said Highland coach Gino Mariani. “They have to understand that when we play in-town teams, there’s a lot of emotion because they’ve all gone to school with (each other) and so the emotion is raw and it gets chippy sometimes. There’s a lot that goes on. And I said, ‘Next week, you’re probably going to get double or triple that.’”
That’s the hope, at least, when Highland and Pocatello play next Friday. Both teams are expected to be ranked in their respective classifications and though the rivalry has been one-sided as of late – Highland has captured 10-straight Black and Blue Bowl wins – the Thunder are an energized group with confidence they can pull the upset. Oh, and the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on a Friday.
All of that is to say the Thursday’s intensity will be a shell of what the Rams are to expect inside Holt Arena next Friday – which means Highland has a week to prepare for a real raucous environment, a week to ensure penalties don’t potentially cost it a game.
“It’s not easy,” Mariani said. “We just have to be spot-on in what we call and we’ll probably have a couple plays called and we’ll just go from there.”
Alleviating worry for the Rams is a defense that looks to be one of the best in the state. For four games, Highland’s front seven has turned offensive lineman into punching bags and harassed quarterbacks like the signal-callers stole their lunch money.
The defensive line of Kody Colvin, Sloan Lambson, Drew Roberts and Lane Frasure have combined for 17 tackles for loss this season. Meanwhile, the linebacking corps of juniors Mason Fullmer and Gunner Wilhelm along with sophomore Colton George have racked up 77 tackles.
On Thursday, the Highland defense sacked Century quarterback McKean Romriell four times, and it could have been about two dozen if Romriell didn’t scramble so well or find ways to get rid of the ball.
“They’re tough,” Mariani said of his defense. “I’d knew we’d be OK there.”
What the longtime Highland coach questioned was his offense – especially after the unit put up just 33 points in the Rams first two games. The last two contests, though, has showcased flashes of what the Highland offense can be. Running back Eli Parrish ran for over 200 yards last week. Quarterback Jack Whitmer unleashed a few long balls against Century. And in its previous pair of games, Highland has combined to score 92 points.
So what changed?
“Well the execution is better,” Mariani said.
“I think good practices,” Whitmer added. “Our run game helps a lot.”
Whitmer is part of that run game, a prototypical dual-threat option. Against Century, Whitmer ran 11 times for 122 yards and completed half his 20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Ballooning his passing stats were touchdown passes of 60 and 50 yards to receiver Kevin Dahlstrom.
Accuracy-wise, Thursday was not Whitmer’s best performance – especially early. Mariani told him to revert back to his technique, to all the minute details of the position they go through every day. Whitmer shook off his struggles. His deep balls started connecting. He started scrambling and finding receivers on the run. He started gaining confidence.
If that continues, Highland’s potential only elevates.
“If we just execute and do our job, we’ll be pretty damn good,” Whitmer said.