POCATELLO – Pocatello football coach Dave Spillett was sitting in the top rows of The Pit. Century football's head man Travis Hobson was on the bench, suited up as an assistant coach. Score being irrelevant late in the fourth, it’s hard to think they weren’t grinning ear-to-ear during Wednesday’s most entertaining play.
Down late in what become a 51-38 loss to Century, Poky funneled the ball inside against the Diamondbacks’ pesky zone. Indians’ forward Hunter Killian grabbed the rock. Then Century big man Titan Fleishmann reached over and tried to snatch it away. This is when Spillett and Hobson surely perked up.
There’s been commercials recently for the new Godzilla vs. Kong. Don’t waste your money. They did a live-action version Wednesday at The Pit.
Killian is an all-state junior linebacker for the Indians, the heart of Spillett’s defense. Fleishmann is the hard-nose, lunch-pail-type offensive lineman who recently signed with Montana State. If someone wanted a demonstration on physical football in Pocatello, Killian and Fleishmann would get called up in unison.
Anyways, feeling Fleishmann grabbing for the leather, Killian grabbed hold of the ball with white-knuckled force and whipped his body around. Thing was, Fleishmann didn’t let go. So the pair tumbled on the hardwood. Fleishmann flipped over then tugged harder and flipped Killian. Refs ran in and blew their whistles. Maybe that sparked Killian to let go or maybe Fleishmann just ripped the ball away.
Either way, as teammates rushed in to break things up, Fleishmann sat on the court with his head up and legs spread flat on the floor like a child watching a movie. When the refs called it a jump ball, Fleishmann stuck his tongue out and held up the ball as if it was a work of art for all to see. He pointed at it with a dazed look on his face, repeating, “I got it. I got it.”
The Century student section erupted in approval. Fleishmann’s mom, Meg, shook her head with laughter.
“That’s Titan. He plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “It’s just nice having energy -- whether it’s our bench or Titan. Just always having that energy that, no matter what’s going on, we wanted that basketball.”
The chuckles were easier to let out, too, because the Diamondbacks were winning. And senior Emmett Holt was largely to thank for that.
The 6-foot-2 wing scored a game-high 21 points -- 16 of which came in the first half -- and knocked down five of six attempts from beyond the arc. He scored in the half court. He scored on the fast break. He scored in the paint. He scored in the corner. Heck, there was a point on Wednesday where it seemed like he could have scored from the parking lot.
“Emmett is just a good basketball player,” Frost said. “He’s a guard because he can score everywhere. He can shoot a 3. He can get rebounds and score. He can post up and score. He can shoot a mid-range. It’s hard to stop a guy when they’re that versatile on the court.”
“I think it was just a lot of offensive rebounds and kick-out 3s. Bruin (Fleischmann) and Isaac (Panttaja) did a great job with that,” Holt added. “I just came out ready to play and knew my teammates were going to find me.”
The Diamondbacks’ win over Pocatello heightens the stakes for the 4A District 5 finale. The Indians needed a win on Wednesday and improve to 2-2 in the conference and hope it could take the tiebreaker if everyone finished at .500. That won’t be happening. But Century and Preston will now both play on Friday with a 2-1 district record.
Or, in other words, the winner of Friday’s game at Century will secure home-court advantage in the 4A District 5 Tournament.
“Knowing that you’re at your home place for the no. 1 seed, it’s kind of like we’re already starting the district tournament,” Frost said. “We told them to enjoy this win, it’s going to be a quick turnaround and it’ll be back to business.”
That’s not a light prize. Before Wednesday, every district game was won by the home team, including when Preston defeated Century 53-43 a week ago. In a conference where all three teams should probably have a spot in the state tournament, any little advantage is welcome.
“(Home-court) would be huge. It’s hard to play at our gym. It’s hard to shoot at our gym,” Holt said. “It would help a lot.”
Century (12-4, 2-1 4A District 5) hosts Preston on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello (12-6, 1-3 4A District 5) travels to Shelley on Friday.
CENTURY 51, POCATELLO 38
Century 16 10 9 16 — 51
Pocatello 9 10 11 8 — 38
Century — Holt 21, T. Fleischmann 12, Williams 8, B. Fleischmann 7, I. Panttaja 2.
Pocatello — Bowie 15, Payne 9, Williams 7, Killian 5.