POCATELLO – Highland had a problem. Well, the Rams had a lot of problems.
Among them: the 20 mph gusts howling through Iron Horse Stadium, the fact that they had barely managed to keep Meridian out of the end zone and, of course, the big one — a seven-point halftime deficit.
"We were seven down," Highland head coach Gino Mariani said. "I told them, 'Play like you're 14 down. Have a sense of urgency.'"
Some people think intuition solves problems. Perhaps. You know what also does the job? A 5-foot-11, 205-pound tank that drives through defenses and makes brick linebackers look like foam.
In Highland's first-round state playoff victory over Meridian, a 42-28 come-from-behind win, Mariani made running back Kaleb Demuzio the best movie anyone at Iron Horse had ever seen. By the second half, the fans knew exactly what was about to happen – and were still impressed when it did.
"We knew it was going to be windy tonight and that was going to take a toll on the passing game," Demuzio said, "but the run game worked so good, so why not stay with it?"
Highland and Demuzio did exactly that. In helping the Rams come back, the senior tailback ran the ball 39 times for 253 yards and a touchdown — the sixth-biggest one-game rushing performance, by yards, in Highland history.
It didn't matter when – the first play of a drive, a 3rd and 7 from midfield, any down inside the red zone – Demuzio was getting the ball. That wasn't the shock. The surprise was the bobs, weaves, spins, piledrivers and cuts, and all those times where he seemed to be caught in the backfield just for him to gain six yards.
A lot of that, he made sure to note, was because of the big guys in the trenches.
"The offensive line played amazing tonight," Demuzio said. "I mean, every play they were just blowing (Meridian) off the ball ... I wasn't getting touched until at least five yards down the field and all that is on the O-line."
Demuzio is no stranger to big numbers. He set the Highland school record last year with a 298-yard rushing performance against Century. But Demuzio did that on just 28 carries. On Tuesday, he ran the ball nearly 40 times.
"Wow," Demuzio said after finding out his specific stats on Friday, "I don't think I've ever carried the ball 39 times."
Maybe not. On Friday, though, the Rams needed him to – and not just because no one could bring him down.
The Warriors (4-3) proved in the first half that they would take an inch and find the end zone. A big kickoff return ... led to the end zone. A Highland turnover on downs ... led to the end zone. A Highland fumble ... led to the end zone.
The best way to combat that, Highland thought, was to not allow Meridian's big-armed quarterback Malakai Martinez to touch the ball. You do that by running down the clock, keeping Meridian's defense tired and its offense cold. You do that by handing the ball off to your bulldozer wearing No. 21 and letting him go smash some buildings.
On Highland's first drive of the second half, the Rams ran 11 plays, 10 of which were Demuzio runs. He picked up 65 yards on the drive and finished it out with a 7-yard score that knotted the game at 28.
The Rams (8-2) wouldn't trail again.
"We have to ride our best players at this point," Mariani said. "We're going to live and die by that. We just kind of adjust to what's going well, and that was going well."
At a guess, Highland had the ball for, at least, two-thirds of the second half. If that's an exaggeration, it's not by much.
"You go on a 14-play drive and knock six minutes off the clock, that's demoralizing," Mariani said. "It was a fun game to play in but, yeah, that was a tough opener."
While Meridian's season is over, Highland will travel to Boise next Friday and take on Rocky Mountain in the 5A state playoff quarterfinals.
HIGHLAND 42, MERIDIAN 28
M 14 14 0 0
HL 14 7 7 14
FIRST QUARTER
HL — Easton Durham 2-yard run (Ian Hershey extra point good) 7:40
M — Kross Antonnacchi 2-yard rush (Logan Eason extra point good) 4:05
HL — Easton Durham 50-yard run (Ian Hershey extra point good) 1:19
M — Blaze Tokioka 32-yard catch from Malakai Martinez (Logan Eason extra point good) 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
M — Blaze Tokioka 30-yard catch from Malakai Martinez (Logan Eason extra point good) 8:19
HL — Easton Durham 50-yard run (Ian Hershey extra point good) 2:25
M — Quentin Riley 5-yard catch from Malakai Martinez (Logan Eason extra point good) 0:12
THIRD QUARTER
HL — Kaleb Demuzio 7-yard run (Ian Hershey extra point good) 4:37
FOURTH QUARTER
HL — Raimon Barela 10-yard catch from Easton Durham (Ian Hershey extra point good) 9:21
HL — Fischer Anderson 6-yard catch from Easton Durham (Ian Hershey extra point good) 2:36
PASSING: HL — Easton Durham 7-12-43-2-0 … M — Malakai Martinez 15-23-178-3-0
RUSHING: HL — Kaleb Demuzio 39-253-1, Easton Durham 11-101-1, Jaxson Shuman 6-34, Eli Parrish 1-7, Raimon Barela 1-1 … M — Malakai Martinez 6-60, Kross Antonnacchi 8-21-1, Blaze Tokioka 1-9, Davis Thacker 1-0
RECEIVING: HL — Jaxon Shuman 5-27, Raimon Barela 1-10-1, Fischer Anderson 1-6-1 … M — Quentin Riley 4-80-1, Blaze Tokioka 4-71, Davis Thacker 5-34, Kross Antonnacchi 1-1, Ethan Pearce 1-(-5)