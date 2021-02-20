NAMPA — Bear Lake's Cinderella story was ending, and still Hailey Humpherys kept driving into the heart of the Melba defense, taking the hits, crashing to the floor, trying to will the Bears into a comeback.
In the final game of their high school careers, Humpherys and Kalisha Parker nearly did just that, but Melba had an answer for every tough bucket by the Bear Lake senior stars, beating the Bears 51-40 in the 2A state-title game Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
For Melba, the game was the end of a frustrating run. For years, Melba has been one of the best 2A teams in the state, only to lose in the state tournament — mostly to Bear Lake's District 5 compatriot Soda Springs. On Saturday, the Mustangs' captured their first state title in program history.
"It's a huge relief," said Melba senior Kate Clark, who scored 17 points. Kate's sister Kendall had 16 for Melba. "This year, I was like, I can't deal with that heartbreak again. I was going to make sure that I didn't feel it again today."
For Bear Lake, even in defeat, the game represented something different. Last year, in coach Brenda Messerly's second season, they made the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
This time, they not only made the state tournament but they upset Ririe and Grangeville, considered two of the top three teams in the state, in the first round and semifinals to make it to the title game.
Consider the way Bear Lake competed against Melba on Saturday another mark of the progress the Bears have made.
Down 15-8 after a tough first quarter and 25-12 at halftime, they never lost touch with Melba in the second half, forcing the Clark sisters to come up with answer after answer.
"I give credit to (Melba), they have great athletes," Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. "We got hit in the mouth a little bit, but honestly, I'm so proud of the way our girls played in the second half. We could have rolled over, and I think it just shows the character of who we are and who we've been."
Some games stay close in the second half because the winning team, up a bunch at halftime, slacks off in the second half.
Saturday's stayed close because Bear Lake wouldn't allow the Mustangs to do that.
Parker had two buckets right out of the break, Humpherys hit a 3-pointer and Bear Lake mostly kept the score within single digits from then on.
Humpherys scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second half. Parker had 10 of her 13 after the break, and also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
"I can't even tell you the impact they've had on our program, coming in and taking this program over," Messerly said. "They've made basketball cool again in our community. Little girls look up to them and want to be like them, my daughter does."
And no, all their effort wasn't enough for the Bears to win. But they didn't lose because they weren't supposed to be there. If anybody still thought that their first two wins were somehow a fluke, they showed just how foolish a thought that was.
There just happened to be a better team on the court, one that saw Bear Lake's runs in the second half and was able to take its game to just a slightly higher level.
But there's no shame in that, and even being on that stage meant something to Bear Lake.
"I think that we've proved that our program belongs now, but we have to go back in the summer and be hungry," Messerly said. "Nobody gave us a chance to even get out of our district, let alone here, and so to be able to prove that, I think we proved that our brand of basketball that we play wasn't just some magical run. It's here to stay, and we're going to build from it."