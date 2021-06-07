Bear Lake received the top award the IHSAA can give out Monday, as the school was named the 2020-21 School of Excellence winner in 2A.
According to an IHSAA press release, schools "earn points based on their student-athletes’ performance in athletics, academics and sportsmanship."
Academic, athletic and sportsmanship components are equally weighted to determine the awards, with academics based on team GPAs and athletics by performance at state tournaments.
According to the press release, "The Citizenship Component is based on a school's self-evaluation of their citizenship/sportsmanship activities as submitted on an itemized form. Deductions are made by the IHSAA for player and/or coach unsportsmanlike ejections and also for unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments."
Bear Lake was the only local winner, although Century received third place in 4A.
Both schools also received "Award of Excellence" certificates, given to schools that "score 90% on the Citizenship Component and have no player/coach ejections throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments."