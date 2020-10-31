POCATELLO — Tarl Vickers kept playing with his black beard, his fingers moving through the thick hair as he tried to find the right words. Elise Kelsey would start a sentence and then lose it, her voice trailing off with an apologetic shrug.
It wasn't a normal post-race interview for either the Bear Lake coach or his star runner, but give them a break. All they were trying to do was put into perspective an achievement that had been building nearly since Kelsey was born.
"Honestly, I didn't think it was possible. I thought, 'Yeah, we're good, but...,'" Kelsey said, trailing off again. "I knew it was going to take everything we've got, and we gave everything we've got, so, yeah."
In the 2A girls state cross country championship Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, the Bears put six runners in the top 21, led by Kelsey in second place, to beat Soda Springs with 53 points to the Cardinals' 79.
The result ended Soda's record-setting streak of 14-straight state championships.
The Bears had finished second to Soda Springs at the state meet each of the previous two years — then did it again at this year's 2A District 5 meet by a razor-thin four-point margin. This time, behind a fast start under gloriously sunny skies and crisp temperatures in Pocatello, they finally broke through.
"I don't think I've ever been happier in my life," Kelsey said. "I'm just so proud of my team, and this is exactly what we wanted to do. ... Every single year, we've wanted to beat them, and I think this year we just had such a good group of runners. I just don't know. We were ready to not be second place anymore, we were ready to win."
Kelsey ended up running second in a relatively close lead pack, finishing with a new season-best time of 19:03.89 but falling just behind Wendell's individual champion, Jessica Duran, at the end. Duran finished in 18:55.20.
That was a great performance, but it was really the runners that came after Kelsey that made Bear Lake's win possible.
Freshmen Mitzi Hunt, Addyson Ure and Kinsee Hansen and Katelyn Crane finished between 15th and 20th place.
That meant the Bears had all five of their scorers cross the finish line before Soda Springs' third runner, all but confirming the unthinkable to watchers at the finish line — the streak was over.
"We've been right there all year long," Vickers said. "We knew we had it in us, we just had to find that little extra bit. ... We had three freshmen that ran awesome, came out of nowhere and started running good.
"My assistant coach called me about halfway through the race and said, 'Hey, did we go out too fast?' At two miles, I saw them, I was like, we got it. You could see it in their eyes, they were going."
To make the win even more unbelievable, the Bears did it without getting points from the two-time defending All-Area Athlete of the Year, Elli Kelsey. Elise's twin sister, who finished second at state last year after winning it as a freshman, has battled injury problems all year and finished 21st — sixth among Bear Lake runners — Saturday with a time of 20:56.83.
In other results, West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee wrapped a stellar debut season with a fourth-place finish, falling slightly off the pace of the lead pack of Duran, Elise Kelsey and Ambrose's Cameron Moore but still coming home in 19:37.08.
"I like this course a lot," Barzee said. "I was going to try to stay behind the lead runners and just stick it out until the end."
Soda Springs' top two runners, Jenna Gaines and Brynlee Simmons, finished fifth and sixth, both with season-best times.
"We didn't get a good start, I know that, and so then we had a lot of work to do," Soda Springs coach Jeff Horsley said. "Bear Lake got out clean, and actually, so did Melba and Salmon, and we were playing catch-up. We just didn't have enough in the tank to do what we needed to do."
With their historic run now over, the Cardinals' achievements might slot into a simpler perspective. They're no longer Soda Springs, the almost mythical, unbeatable ideal of greatness at 2A.
Although they'll be back next year — Horsley will make sure of that — it won't be the same, and with time, the sheer scale of what they accomplished will fade.
But leaving aside the great teams of the past and the weight of ink that seeing the same name listed 14 straight times in the record books carries, the best way to judge Soda's run is in the moment, when the team that took down the unkillable giants was still struggling to find the words, as if, almost, they were still unable to believe that they had done it.
"I guess it was going to end at some point," Horsley said. "When you think of that, it might be a little bit of extra pressure for the kids. ... I think it's just something that looms back there and maybe we ran a little bit tight, had a few hiccups that we weren't able to work through today.
"I guess if we're disappointed with a second-place trophy, then we've been spoiled for the past few years."