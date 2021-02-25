PRESTON — The bad news for West Side's boys basketball team is it struggled mightily from 3-point range with a chance to capture its third straight 2A District 5 tournament title.
The good news for the Pirates is they never gave up, despite their struggles from the perimeter.
Things looked really bleak for West Side as it faced a 12-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter. The Pirates came storming back with a 13-1 run, only to see Bear Lake's Brady Shaul bank in a 35-footer with two ticks left on the clock to lift the Bears to a wild 40-37 victory on Thursday night at Preston.
The two teams will now square off in a true district championship game on Friday night in Preston. Both teams have punched their ticket to the 2A state tournament regardless of what happens in that game.
"When you come to a new gym, you're not going to make them like you did at home," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "And so we settled for that and maybe that was my fault for not having them attack. We did try to attack, but they've got those little guards that are just scrappy and they seem like they get a hand on everything, so give them credit. I mean, they came out and played good defense on us, and we missed our shots."
Indeed, it was a stark contrast from West Side's 71-46 victory over Bear Lake a week ago. The top-seeded Pirates (20-5) knocked down 10 3-pointers in that contest, but went 2 for 20 on shots beyond the arc during the first three quarters of Thursday's showdown.
The second-seeded Bears (15-9) also struggled from the perimeter for the lion's share of the contest, but drained four big treys in the second half.
Simply put, West Side had a difficult time figuring out how to attack Bear Lake's active matchup zone. The Pirates did get a handful of easy layups Thursday, but also turned the ball over several times and only got to the free throw line once.
"We've got to do something inside, do something to get some more free throws because obviously if we just settle for the outside shot, if it's not falling, you're going to get beat," Brown said. "But still, we've got to make some outside shots. ... You know, Bryler hit a couple at the end, but a little bit too late. But we still had our chances."
Indeed, Bryler Shurtliff buried two contested 3-balls during the final 27 seconds of the fourth quarter to give the Pirates a chance. West Side went 4 of 7 from 3-point range during the quarter.
Bear Lake shut down Shurtliff in the opening half, but arguably the best player in the 2A classification heated up late. The junior scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Lemmon scored seven of his 10 points in the second half for West Side, which got nine points from Brentan Noreen. The Pirates netted 16 points in the final quarter after only managing six, seven and eight, respectively, in the first three quarters.
Shaul paced the Bears with 11 points, while Owen Teuscher chipped in with 10 — eight in the second half.
Bear Lake improved to 2-2 against West Side this season. The Bears are the only 2A team to emerge victorious against the Pirates so far.