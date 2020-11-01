POCATELLO — Tarl Vickers kept playing with his black beard, his fingers moving through the thick hair as he tried to find the right words. Elise Kelsey would start a sentence and then lose it, her voice trailing off with an apologetic shrug.
It wasn’t a normal post-race interview for either the Bear Lake coach or his star runner, but give them a break. All they were trying to do was put into perspective an achievement that had been building nearly since Kelsey was born.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it was possible. I thought, ‘Yeah, we’re good, but...,’” Kelsey said, trailing off again. “I knew it was going to take everything we’ve got, and we gave everything we’ve got, so, yeah.”
In the 2A girls state cross country championship Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, the Bears put six runners in the top 21, led by Kelsey in second place, to beat Soda Springs with 53 points to the Cardinals’ 79.
The result ended Soda’s record-setting streak of 14-straight state championships.
The Bears had finished second to Soda Springs at the state meet each of the previous two years — then did it again at this year’s 2A District 5 meet by a razor-thin four-point margin. This time, behind a fast start under gloriously sunny skies and crisp temperatures in Pocatello, they finally broke through.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier in my life,” Kelsey said. “I’m just so proud of my team, and this is exactly what we wanted to do. ... Every single year, we’ve wanted to beat them, and I think this year we just had such a good group of runners. I just don’t know. We were ready to not be second place anymore, we were ready to win.”
Kelsey ended up running second in a relatively close lead pack, finishing with a new season-best time of 19:03.89 but falling just behind Wendell’s individual champion, Jessica Duran, at the end. Duran finished in 18:55.20.
That was a great performance, but it was really the runners that came after Kelsey that made Bear Lake’s win possible.
Freshmen Mitzi Hunt, Addyson Ure and Kinsee Hansen and Katelyn Crane finished between 15th and 20th place.
That meant the Bears had all five of their scorers cross the finish line before Soda Springs’ third runner, all but confirming the unthinkable to watchers at the finish line — the streak was over.
“We’ve been right there all year long,” Vickers said. “We knew we had it in us, we just had to find that little extra bit. ... We had three freshmen that ran awesome, came out of nowhere and started running good.
“My assistant coach called me about halfway through the race and said, ‘Hey, did we go out too fast?’ At two miles, I saw them, I was like, we got it. You could see it in their eyes, they were going.”
To make the win even more unbelievable, the Bears did it without getting points from the two-time defending All-Area Athlete of the Year, Elli Kelsey. Elise’s twin sister, who finished second at state last year after winning it as a freshman, has battled injury problems all year and finished 21st — sixth among Bear Lake runners — Saturday with a time of 20:56.83.
In other results, West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee wrapped a stellar debut season with a fourth-place finish, falling slightly off the pace of the lead pack of Duran, Elise Kelsey and Ambrose’s Cameron Moore but still coming home in 19:37.08.
“I like this course a lot,” Barzee said. “I was going to try to stay behind the lead runners and just stick it out until the end.”
Soda Springs’ top two runners, Jenna Gaines and Brynlee Simmons, finished fifth and sixth, both with season-best times.
“We didn’t get a good start, I know that, and so then we had a lot of work to do,” Soda Springs coach Jeff Horsley said. “Bear Lake got out clean, and actually, so did Melba and Salmon, and we were playing catch-up. We just didn’t have enough in the tank to do what we needed to do.”
With their historic run now over, the Cardinals’ achievements might slot into a simpler perspective. They’re no longer Soda Springs, the almost mythical, unbeatable ideal of greatness at 2A.
Although they’ll be back next year — Horsley will make sure of that — it won’t be the same, and with time, the sheer scale of what they accomplished will fade.
But leaving aside the great teams of the past and the weight of ink that seeing the same name listed 14 straight times in the record books carries, the best way to judge Soda’s run is in the moment, when the team that took down the unkillable giants was still struggling to find the words, as if, almost, they were still unable to believe that they had done it.
“I guess it was going to end at some point,” Horsley said. “When you think of that, it might be a little bit of extra pressure for the kids. ... I think it’s just something that looms back there and maybe we ran a little bit tight, had a few hiccups that we weren’t able to work through today.
“I guess if we’re disappointed with a second-place trophy, then we’ve been spoiled for the past few years.”
2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnathon and Daniel Simmons closed this year’s state cross country meet with a blazing-fast flourish, with the two brothers both running under 16 minutes to finish 1-2 and lead Salmon to a team win in the 2A boys race, the final one of the meet.
Johnathon’s time of 15:38.04 was the second-fastest time of the entire meet, trailing only Nathan Green’s 15:26.53 from the 5A race on Friday.
“Going into the race, I knew I was the returning champ, and I knew that my training and coaching could pay off, and it did,” Johnathon Simmons said. “Right now I’m feeling really great. For one, I PR’ed, for two, retained my state championship.”
And just when the elder Simmons brother, a senior, came across the line to maybe allow Salmon’s 2A rivals a sigh of relief that at least his career was over, here came Daniel, a freshman in his first state meet, breaking the tape in 15:50.93 and looking fresh as a daisy doing it, leaping and pumping his fist when he saw his time.
“I trained with (Daniel) all summer, so he just got to do whatever I did,” Johnathon Simmons said. “All I wanted was somebody out of 2A that could push me, and that’s what I got. I just didn’t expect it to be my little brother.”
Keller Brothers finished sixth and Micah Tolman was ninth to give the Savage four runners in the top 10. Salmon won with 33 points to Soda Springs’ 72.
Senior Kelson Smith finished his high school career with a PR, running 16:30.11 to lead the Cardinals.
“I was really impressed with our boys,” Soda Springs coach Jeff Horsley said. “That Salmon team is probably historically one of the best teams that’s probably ever come through in the 2A division. Our boys ran about as good as they could run. I can say ‘We should have done this’ or ‘We should have done that.’ I don’t think there were any of those on the boys side.”
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Coming to the line, Cole Wilkerson was in agony. When the Grace runner finished Saturday’s 1A state championship race, he collapsed to the ground — not an uncommon sight at cross country, but Wilkerson stayed down, crumpled on the side of the chute for minutes as medical personnel crouched over him.
He didn’t accomplish everything he wanted to Saturday, but the pain was worth it for Wilkerson, who put the rest of the classification on notice by running a personal-best 16:05.90 to finish second to Liberty Charter’s Connor Gardner as a sophomore.
“It hurt really bad,” Wilkerson said, mostly recovered about 20 minutes after the finish. “I gave it everything I had. ... I’m sorry I didn’t win it. I didn’t quite get it, but I gave it everything I had.”
Gardner, a senior, unleashed his kick with about 800 meters to go, opening up about a five-second lead that Wilkerson couldn’t close on the final sprint to the finish line.
Gardner’s winning time was a whisker away from breaking 16 minutes, as it was officially recorded at 16:00.01.
“The work finally paid off this season, it’s a great feeling right now,” Gardner said. “I had a plan to take off after the second mile. I ended up kicking a little later than that. The guys went out a little fast, so I stuck back there until they slowed down and then took off.”
Victory Charter, which had the third-place finisher, Ian Stockett, took the team trophy, with Logos second and Grace third.
“I’m pretty proud of my dudes,” Wilkerson said. “We did our best. ... I’m impressed with my teammates, with my people, my town, even myself. Everything’s lined up so perfectly. Somehow we pulled it all together and we were able to go out and give it our all.
“I’ve got lots to look forward to next year and to work for. I know what I want. ... No one’s ever going to beat me again, I’ll tell you that.”
In the girls race, twins Kaybree and Karlee Christensen paced Raft River to an unlikely state title.
The Trojans, fielding their first cross country team since 1999, went 1-2-3, with freshman Allie Black finishing third, to beat Oakley 41 to 66.
“It’s been really nice,” said Kaybree Christensen, who beat her sister to a state title by about 20 seconds. “I’ve always wanted a team. It’s not bad running with just my sister, but we’ve always looked at other teams and just wanted that team aspect, the unity that a team brings. So I’m glad that we were able to be successful together.”
Rockland’s Kamber Smith was the top local runner in 11th, and the Bulldogs finished fifth.