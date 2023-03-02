It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Big Sky Conference and Idaho high school state basketball tournament time. And both in Boise, both overlapping, at least for a day, this weekend. Here are some thoughts for you hoops junkies.
Just try getting a hotel room in Boise
With all six high school basketball tournaments in the greater Boise metropolitan area starting on Thursday, and the Big Sky Conference men’s and women’s tournaments beginning on Saturday and running through Wednesday, finding a hotel room in the Capitol City is a real challenge right now.
The Big Sky made the decision to move its tournament up a week to accommodate ESPN plus and to get its championship games on higher profile channels. The compressed schedule forced Big Sky schools to finish with three games in five days over the last weekend of the season. It also caused the confluence with the state high school championships for at least one day.
“With the big games being played during week days, we have an exponentially better chance of getting them picked up by linear channels and airing on ESPN-2 and ESPNU,” said Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros. “When that happens the exposure for our conference and schools is great. In men’s basketball, that goes far in recruiting talent. We don’t necessarily make more money directly.”
The men’s championship game will be broadcast on ESPN-2, the women’s on ESPNU. Both will be streamed on ESPN plus as well.
Idaho State’s women open conference tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Portland State at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in downtown Boise. The men begin play Monday against Montana at 5:30 p.m. Monday night in the ICCU Arena.
While we’re talking about the state tournament
The “Real Dairy Shootout” got underway Thursday at sites in Boise and Nampa, and this year’s tournament features as many Division I caliber players as I can remember. For Idaho State fans, the list of college-bound players starts with Lake City’s Kolton Mitchell, their 6-1 point guard and all-time leading scorer. Mitchell signed with Idaho State in November, and has had an outstanding senior season, averaging 19 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per game for a Timberwolf team that came into the state tournament undefeated.
His biggest game was a school record 39 points in a 20-point drubbing of defending state champion Owyhee back in December. Mitchell holds school records for three-pointers made, assists and steals. He’s a career 38% shooter from 3 and an 81% free throw shooter.
Mitchell wasn’t heavily recruited, but his coach Jim Winger, who’s in his 26th season as a high school coach, says Bengal fans are in for a treat.
“His size affects the judgment on him, and I’ve never really got that, because to me, he’s as good a point guard as I’ve seen,” Winger told the Coeur d’Alene Press. “I know I’ve said this many times, but Idaho State got a gift, and it will stun me if he isn’t a highly-successful college player.”
Mitchell probably isn’t the best prospect on his own team. Forward Blake Buchanan, a 6-10, 215-pound forward for Lake City, signed in November with Virginia out of the ACC. Buchanan is ranked in the top 100 players in the nation by some recruiting services.
Other Division I prospects in this year’s state tournament include Lapwai’s Kase Wynott, a 6-6 junior guard who is averaging 35 points and 14 rebounds and has been offered by four Big Sky teams, including Idaho State; Pocatello junior guard Julian Bowie, who has committed to Boise State; and Hillcrest power forward Isaac Davis, a 6-6, 230-pound junior who has offers from PAC-12 and Mountain West schools, as well as Idaho State.
The Vandals begin coaching search
To the surprise of no one, Idaho fired men’s basketball coach Zac Claus this week, and the Vandals have hired the Bowlsby Sports Advisors search firm to begin looking for a replacement. With its brand new ICCU Arena, the Vandals are hoping to find a basketball coach who can turn things around as quickly as new football coach Jason Eck did last fall. Idaho improved from 4-7 to 7-5 and an FCS playoff appearance in Eck’s first year on the Palouse.
Among the names bandied about as potential successors to Claus are three coaches with Idaho State ties: Amorrow Morgan, Geoff Alexander and Jim Shaw. Morgan, now an assistant at Loyola of Chicago, played for Idaho State from 2006-2010. The 6-5 wing player from Memphis averaged 10.7 points in 114 games for the Bengals, including a 16.6 average his senior season. His name was thrown around as a possible successor to ISU Coach Bill Evans before Ryan Looney was hired four years ago.
Alexander, meanwhile, was an assistant coach on those same Bengal teams under Joe O’Brien, from 2007-2011. Now an assistant at Illinois, Alexander worked at Eastern Illinois and Evansville before moving to the Fighting Illini.
Shaw, currently an assistant at Washington State, was on Jim Boutin’s staff at Idaho State for the 1986-87 season, the last time Idaho State won the Big Sky Conference tournament and went to the NCAA tournament.
Brad Bugger has been observing sports in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a broadcaster, sportswriter and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
