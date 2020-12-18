After going undefeated and winning back-to-back state titles, the West Side football team is continuing to haul in the awards in the offseason.
West Side's Taze Stegelmeier and Tyson Moser were named the 2A player and coach of the year, respectively, by the Idaho Statesman, which released its All-Idaho teams this week.
Stegelmeier, a senior linebacker, played through pain all year to lead the Pirates' defense. A first-team all-state selection last year, he had two interceptions in the title-game win over Firth.
Moser was named 2A coach of the year for the second year in a row after West Side repeated as champion. The Pirates went 11-0, running their winning streak to 21.
Plenty of other local athletes were also rewarded for their fine seasons.
5A
As always, Highland had plenty of all-Idaho representatives.
Running back Kaleb Demuzio and offensive lineman Hipa Galo were named to the first-team offense, with defensive tackle Luke Togiai on the first-team defense.
Specialist Ian Hershey made the first team at both kicker and punter.
The Rams didn't have any players on the second-team offense, but defensive lineman Logan George, linebacker Mason Fullmer and defensive back Adam Jones all made the second-team defense.
Eagle quarterback Ben Ford was named the player of the year, and Rocky Mountain's Chris Culig took the coach of the year honor as the Grizzlies won the state title.
4A
Century's run to the state semifinals was rewarded, as the Diamondbacks put four players on the first team.
Brothers Bruin and Titan Fleischmann made the first-team offense at tight end and offensive line, respectively. Linebacker Easton Millward, just named the player of the year in 4A District 5, received a first-team spot on defense, as did cornerback Myles Gifford.
Century also had plenty of representation on the second team with running back Zac Snow, wide receiver Jovan Sowell, offensive lineman Campbell Hicks, kicker Brayden Stouse and punter Gifford.
Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas and linebacker Bowen Robinson were both named to the first team, and were the only other local honorees.
Emmett quarterback Caden Young was the player of the year, and Skyline's Scott Berger was the coach of the year.
3A
A two-way selection for Marsh Valley's Michael Belnap was the highlight in a classification where no local players made the first team.
Belnap was selected for the second team at both running back and linebacker.
He was joined on the second team by Snake River offensive lineman Drake Anderton, American Falls linebacker Andrew Adkins and Marsh Valley defensive back Payton Howe.
Homedale running back Hayden Kincheloe was named the player of the year, with Tyler Richins of state champion Sugar-Salem taking the coach of the year award.
2A
Aside from Stegelmeier and Moser's awards, West Side had plenty of other recognition on the all-Idaho team.
Junior Bryler Shurtliff was named first-team all-state at three positions — wide receiver, defensive back and kicker. He was joined on the first team by four teammates — running back Cage Brokens, offensive linemen Trevyn Hadley and Zeth Groll, and defensive lineman Wesley Millburn.
Soda Springs star Scott Hunsaker made the first team at linebacker and the second team at running back.
He was joined on the second team by Bear Lake quarterback Owen Teuscher, Soda Springs offensive lineman Ethan Suter, Aberdeen linebacker Brody Beck and West Side defensive back Blaize Brown.
1A DI
Prairie's Dean Johnson was the player of the year and Oakley's Brennan Jones took the coach of the year award as no Grace players were recognized.
1A DII
Rockland and North Gem both put a player on the first team as the Bulldogs' Levi Farr (kicker) and the Cowboys' Logan Corta (linebacker) were honored.
Both made a move up from the second team, where they were selected a year ago.
North Gem quarterback Bridger Hatch, who made the second team, was the only other local honoree.
Dietrich swept the individual awards, with Brady Power winning player of the year and Rick Astle coach of the year.