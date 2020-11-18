Marsh Valley-Malad football

Marsh Valley’s Michael Belnap (12) carries the ball upfield against Malad during their game Aug. 30, 2019, in Arimo.

 Madison Guernsey/Idaho State Journal

Just weeks after the unconventional 2020 football season ended for Marsh Valley, American Falls and Snake River, the awards for the three-team 5th district in the 3A classification were announced. 

The overall conference player of the year went to Marsh Valley's junior running back/linebacker Michael Belnap.

"You definitely had to have a plan to block Belnap and he is an explosive runner," said Snake River head coach Jeb Harrison.

Elsewhere, Snake River junior quarterback Cole Gilbert was named the 3A D5 Offensive Player of the Year while American Falls' senior linebacker Andrew Atkins took home the defensive player of the year designation.

"He was very poised at the QB position," American Falls' coach Cory Hollingsworth said of Gilbert.

Added Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong on Atkins: "He's a physical linebacker who went sideline to sideline well."

Harrison was awarded the honor of coach of the year and a hoard of others made the all-conference teams.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

1ST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSE

S.R. Cole Gilbert QB jr

M.V Michael Belnap RB jr

A.F. Andrew Atkins RB sr

S.R Trey Poulter WR sr

MV Payton Howe WR jr

AF Jeremey Henesh TE sr

MV Tyler Fullmer TE sr

SR Nick Parris OL sr

SR Drake Anderton OL sr

MV Hunter McQuivery OL jr

MV Cole Morrison OL sr

AF Alonzo Rios OL jr

SR Cole Gilbert Punter jr

MV Caden Goodworth Kicker sr

2ND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSE

M.V Hunter Roche QB jr

AF Taeson DeBriujn RB sr

SR Chandler Coombs RB sr

SR Rubi Trejo WR sr

MV Caden Goodworth WR sr

AF Tanner Hartley TE jr

SR Kobe Trejo TE sr

AF Juan Rosales OL jr

AF Britton Bolgen OL sr

MV Braxton Vincent OL sr

SR Clayton Franz OL sr

SR Ben Mathews OL so

SR Rubi Trejo K sr

OFFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTIONS

AF Paddy Harwood QB jr

MV Dylan Reissen RB jr

SR Carson Hawker RB jr

SR Zac Stailey RB jr

AF Tanner Hansen RB jr

MV Cody Hansen WR sr

MV Skylar Benson OL sr

MV Dalton Bowman OL jr

AF Abraham Alvarez OL sr

SR Jaden Hansen OL sr

1ST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSE

SR Clayton Franz DE sr

SR Drake Anderton DE sr

MV Dylan Driessan DL sr

MV Kellan Belnap DL sr

AF Andrew Atkins OLB sr

MV Michael Belnap OLB jr

SR Treyson Shawver LB sr

SR Grant Leavitt LB sr

AF Paddy Harwood FS jr

MV Payton Howe SS jr

MV Caden Goodworth DB sr

AF Tanner Hanson DB sr

SR Hunter Brannon DB sr

2ND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSE

AF Juan Rosales DL jr

AFJosh Smith DL so

SR Josh Curzon DL so

SR Lance Hunter DL jr

MV Bradley Belnap LB so

MV Tyler Fullmer LB sr

AF Abraham Alvarez OLB sr

SR Cash Jensen OLB sr

SR Jace Mortensen FS jr

AF Taeson DeBriujn SS sr

AF Jeremy Henesh DB sr

SR Rylan Anderson DB jr

MV Daxton Woodmancey DB jr

DEFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTIONS

SR Nick Parris DL sr

SR Troy Dotson DB sr

SR Kelan Dayley FS sr

MV Hunter Roche FS jr

MV Brad Benson DL jr