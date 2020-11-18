Just weeks after the unconventional 2020 football season ended for Marsh Valley, American Falls and Snake River, the awards for the three-team 5th district in the 3A classification were announced.
The overall conference player of the year went to Marsh Valley's junior running back/linebacker Michael Belnap.
"You definitely had to have a plan to block Belnap and he is an explosive runner," said Snake River head coach Jeb Harrison.
Elsewhere, Snake River junior quarterback Cole Gilbert was named the 3A D5 Offensive Player of the Year while American Falls' senior linebacker Andrew Atkins took home the defensive player of the year designation.
"He was very poised at the QB position," American Falls' coach Cory Hollingsworth said of Gilbert.
Added Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong on Atkins: "He's a physical linebacker who went sideline to sideline well."
Harrison was awarded the honor of coach of the year and a hoard of others made the all-conference teams.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
1ST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSE
S.R. Cole Gilbert QB jr
M.V Michael Belnap RB jr
A.F. Andrew Atkins RB sr
S.R Trey Poulter WR sr
MV Payton Howe WR jr
AF Jeremey Henesh TE sr
MV Tyler Fullmer TE sr
SR Nick Parris OL sr
SR Drake Anderton OL sr
MV Hunter McQuivery OL jr
MV Cole Morrison OL sr
AF Alonzo Rios OL jr
SR Cole Gilbert Punter jr
MV Caden Goodworth Kicker sr
2ND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSE
M.V Hunter Roche QB jr
AF Taeson DeBriujn RB sr
SR Chandler Coombs RB sr
SR Rubi Trejo WR sr
MV Caden Goodworth WR sr
AF Tanner Hartley TE jr
SR Kobe Trejo TE sr
AF Juan Rosales OL jr
AF Britton Bolgen OL sr
MV Braxton Vincent OL sr
SR Clayton Franz OL sr
SR Ben Mathews OL so
SR Rubi Trejo K sr
OFFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTIONS
AF Paddy Harwood QB jr
MV Dylan Reissen RB jr
SR Carson Hawker RB jr
SR Zac Stailey RB jr
AF Tanner Hansen RB jr
MV Cody Hansen WR sr
MV Skylar Benson OL sr
MV Dalton Bowman OL jr
AF Abraham Alvarez OL sr
SR Jaden Hansen OL sr
1ST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSE
SR Clayton Franz DE sr
SR Drake Anderton DE sr
MV Dylan Driessan DL sr
MV Kellan Belnap DL sr
AF Andrew Atkins OLB sr
MV Michael Belnap OLB jr
SR Treyson Shawver LB sr
SR Grant Leavitt LB sr
AF Paddy Harwood FS jr
MV Payton Howe SS jr
MV Caden Goodworth DB sr
AF Tanner Hanson DB sr
SR Hunter Brannon DB sr
2ND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSE
AF Juan Rosales DL jr
AFJosh Smith DL so
SR Josh Curzon DL so
SR Lance Hunter DL jr
MV Bradley Belnap LB so
MV Tyler Fullmer LB sr
AF Abraham Alvarez OLB sr
SR Cash Jensen OLB sr
SR Jace Mortensen FS jr
AF Taeson DeBriujn SS sr
AF Jeremy Henesh DB sr
SR Rylan Anderson DB jr
MV Daxton Woodmancey DB jr
DEFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTIONS
SR Nick Parris DL sr
SR Troy Dotson DB sr
SR Kelan Dayley FS sr
MV Hunter Roche FS jr
MV Brad Benson DL jr