Tradyn Henderson felt lucky to feel his pulse. He had just gotten in a car crash with his dad, Travis, and they knew immediately it was bad. Tradyn had sustained injuries to his face, Travis ones to his shoulder and hip, thanks to the way he was ejected from the truck. They had been T-boned outside Blackfoot, where Tradyn wrestles and Travis coaches.
Tradyn, then a sophomore at Blackfoot, pounced into action. He called 911. He called his mother, Brindie, to alert her of the accident. He even performed first aid on the women in the other car, helping them breathe normally, creating a brace to hold them upright until help arrived.
Soon, Brindie pulled up to the scene and helped the two get to a local hospital. There, Travis received treatment that put him in a wheelchair for 10 weeks. Tradyn was sidelined from wrestling for a couple weeks.
“A year later we’re up and moving,” Travis said. “Smiling and celebrating and excited to be part of what we’re doing.”
For father and son, that’s part of what made Henderson’s 4A state championship in weight class 170 so special. It’s also what added meaning to Blackfoot’s team performance, finishing third in Class 4A with 173.5 points Saturday at Holt Arena, helped in large part by Henderson and sophomore Mack Mauger, who captured his second straight individual state title.
“Super amazing feeling,” Tradyn Henderson said. “It means everything. I’ve put a lot of hard work into this sport, and I’ve been wanting to win a state title for a long time.”
Elsewhere in the area, Marsh Valley (178.5) and Snake River (166.5) finished second and third, respectively, in Class 3A. Highland carded a sixth-place finish in 5A with a team score of 114.0. Malad’s team finished fourth in Class 2A with 115 points. In 4A, Century finished 13th with 46 points, getting a second-place finish from junior Jackson Geslin in weight class 285, and Pocatello scored one point for 24th.
Individually, Snake River got titles from senior Emilio Caldera (weight class 138), Joshua Curzon (weight class 285), helping the Panthers finish third. Marsh Valley got championships from Brock Young (126) and Easton Branson (195). American Falls saw championships from Kolter Burton (106) and Grayson Williams (132).
“It feels really great,” Caldera said of his title, nursing a torn ACL in his left leg. “It took a lot of effort, and it took a lot of mental fortitude. Battling a lot of injuries, it’s really great. I had to push through that and I got it done.”
Still, good luck finding a bigger upset than the one Highland Eli Anderton pulled. In weight class 220, he had fallen to Thunder Ridge senior Garrett Roedel three times earlier this season. On Saturday, though, Anderton won by fall, capturing his first state championship.
It may have been an upset, but Anderton said he felt it coming. In every clash this season, he could feel himself improving, inching closer to defeating Roedel.
“This time was just the time that I got him,” Anderton said.
“He’s had a great year in practice, great year in the room,” added Highland coach Kolby Cordingley, whose team also got a second-place finish from Ian Allen, who came up one step short in weight class 285. “We were fortunate to get the win. We’re happy for him. Proud of him.”
Locally, though, the spotlight belonged to Blackfoot.
For one, Mauger did his thing again. Now a two-time state champion in weight class 106, Mauger has also secured national championships for his age in folk, greco and freestyle styles, making him a rare breed — not just in Idaho, but in the country. “In the sport of wrestling, he would be like Usain Bolt,” Blackfoot coach Kelly Moysh said.
But more importantly, Moysh said, his sophomore phenom may be a better wrestler than person — which is saying something.
“He’s that kid that everybody wants their daughter to date,” Moysh said. “He’s just a good kid.”
District 5 top team finishers
Class 5A
No. 6 Highland
Placers: Payson Solomon (sixth in 126), Rustan Cordingley (fourth in 160), Luke Sidwell (second in 182), Eli Anderton (first in 220), Ian Allen (second in 285)
Class 4A
No. 3 Blackfoot
Placers: Mack Mauger (first in 106), Avian Martinez (sixth in 120), Eli Abercrombie (third in 132), Luke Moore (second in 138), Taye Trautner (third in 145), Austin Ramirez (second in 152), Tradyn Henderson (first in 170), Micheal Edwards (fourth in 182),
No. 13 Century
Placers: Jackson Geslin (second in 285)
Class 3A
No. 2 Marsh Valley
Placers: Collin Morris (third in 98), Brock Young (first in 126), Brady Dahlke (third in 138), Kole Dahlke (third in 145), Ryker Gibson (third in 152), Brad Bensen (third in 170), Easton Branson (first in 195), Hunter McQuivey (third in 220)
No. 3 Snake River
Placers: Brian Bensen (third in 106), Jace Leavitt (fifth in 113), Easton Gardner (fifth in 132), Emilio Caldera (first in 138), Gary Hunter (fourth in 145), Lance Hunter (fourth in 160), Lane Carter (fourth in 170), Dylan Anderton (sixth in 220), Joshua Curzon (first in 285)
No. 5 American Falls
Placers: Kolter Burton (first in 106), Mason Aiken (fourth in 113), Grayson Williams (first in 132), Tanner Hartley (fourth in 152), Ryker Permann (fifth in 160)
Class 2A
No. 4 Malad
Placers: Trevor Mills (sixth in 106), Zach Mills (third in 113), Cole Willie (fifth in 138), Ruxton Tubbs (third in 145), Austin Nalder (first in 152), William Maddox (first in 195)