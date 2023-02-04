Eli Anderton might be the state’s most patient wrestler. He’s plenty skilled, and the Highland senior is delivering a season that appears headed for another trip to the state meet, but the magic in his biggest wins is how he’s engineered them.
Take the way he won last year’s individual title, at 220 pounds, with a victory over Thunder Ridge’s Garrett Roedel. In their previous three meetings earlier that season, Roedel had walked away with three wins. Anderton won the fourth. Earlier this season, Anderton dropped three matches to Minico’s Garrett Vail, only to win the fourth last week.
“He’s smart, and he makes adjustments,” Highland coach Kolby Cordingley said. “And the other thing is he's mentally tough. He'll give himself a chance every time he goes out there. That's a really big, big deal in wrestling, important deal that you believe in yourself. And he does every time he goes out there.”
On Saturday, the second and final day of the Dick Fleischmann Classic, Anderton wasted no time losing. He won all six of his matches, two by forfeit, four by fall over opponents from Columbia and Nampa, Eagle and Mountain Home.
That’s a 6-0 clean sweep in one of the area’s biggest wrestling meets of the year.
“It's just practice, you know?” Anderton said. “Because you’re drilling moves, you find out what works, you just study their film more and then you've figured out what works out against them. You just need to learn to be patient. It’s hard. Like sometimes, you just wanna go out there and destroy them and prove a point. Sometimes you just gotta dial it back and be patient.”
Anderton’s spotless outing helped Highland produce another solid showing at the Dick Fleischmann.
“I just need to change some things up,” Anderton said of the adjustments he makes to beat opponents he’s fallen to in the past. “Because what I was doing just wasn't working against him. It's just about changing your style to better suit your opponent. And I feel like the more times I (face) someone, the more motivated I get to beat them.”
Elsewhere in local results, Pocatello went 2-2 on Saturday, with wins over Owyhee and Mountain Home and losses to Eagle and Minico. Century went 3-3-1 on Friday, with wins over Columbia, Mountain Home and Owyhee and losses to Eagle, Minico and Nampa. The Diamondbacks also tied Minico once.
Stone garnering recruiting attention
Pocatello girls wrestler Hallie Stone, who went 1-3 on Saturday, faces the best kind of problem: Wrestling or soccer at the college level?
The good news for her is this: She might not have to choose.
“I have a couple of colleges where I've talked to both the wrestling and soccer coaches,” Stone said, “so I have offers from both of them.”
Stone, a standout soccer player and wrestler, is trying to find a way to play both in college. So far, she’s been in communications with Providence (Montana), Midland, Hastings and Doane (all in Nebraska) and Waldorf College in Iowa.
She’s earned the attention by building profiles online, three for wrestling and two for soccer.
“I needed to have connections in order for me to make a decision with them,” Stone said. “I’ve gone and visited almost every one of the colleges so far. I met the teams. So that's been really nice. That's like, No. 1 thing that I've realized for me to be able to make a decision is that I have to meet the teams and the coaches. A call versus in person is very different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.