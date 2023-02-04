Eli Anderton Highland

Highland senior Eli Anderton (top) wrestles a Mountain Home opponent on Saturday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Eli Anderton might be the state’s most patient wrestler. He’s plenty skilled, and the Highland senior is delivering a season that appears headed for another trip to the state meet, but the magic in his biggest wins is how he’s engineered them.

Take the way he won last year’s individual title, at 220 pounds, with a victory over Thunder Ridge’s Garrett Roedel. In their previous three meetings earlier that season, Roedel had walked away with three wins. Anderton won the fourth. Earlier this season, Anderton dropped three matches to Minico’s Garrett Vail, only to win the fourth last week.

Hallie Stone Poky

Pocatello girls wrestler Hallie Stone tangles with a Preston opponent on Saturday.

