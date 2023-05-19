MERIDIAN — Bailey Bird uttered something pretty unusual, yet completely understandable all at the same time while stepping off the podium Friday morning at Mountain View High School.
“Thank goodness I’m done,” the Pocatello High senior long-distance runner said.
It’s been that type of season for her.
But the Utah State signee finished strong with a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 4A State Track and Field Championships.
Bird’s time of 11 minutes, 18.53 seconds was the best one she had put up in a year.
“Every time I’ve run the two mile, I’ve dreaded it. I don’t know why," Bird said. "My brain just hated it this year. So I’m so glad that I finished like that and can take a break from it.”
Coming into the race, her best mark was 11:41.94, which came just a week earlier at the district meet. She had still posted three wins in the event, but her average time this season was 11:58.
Bird said she’s struggled with the mental side of running. But she didn’t exactly know where the root of that came from.
But Bird put all that aside in the meet that matters the most.
She didn’t fall lower than fourth and in the final 200 meters, zoomed right past Skyline’s Marina Renna, who had the second-fastest time in the classification (11:34.62), only behind fellow Grizzly Nelah Roberts. Renna had led Bird for most of the race, too.
“It might be the pressure because it’s my final year. I just haven’t felt that committed and I don’t know why,” Bird said. “So I was so glad that I felt good today. I was so nervous that I mentally was not going to be in it today.”
Roberts won the race for the third year in a row by just eclipsing her classification-high time of 10:55.91 with a 10:55.67. It’s the fourth-fastest mark in the state, too. Mountain Home’s Julia Gilbert was second at 11:14.17.
Bird finished runner-up to Roberts last year in the 3,200 as well as the past three seasons at state for cross country.
“I’m not complaining that I got second to her,” Bird said with a laugh. “It would be nice to obviously beat her, but she’s really good. She definitely helps you run fast because you’re having to try and stay with her for as long as possible.”
The two will meet again in Saturday’s 1,600 where Roberts is favored to win another third consecutive title. Bird has six career wins in the event, including at districts last week.
It will be the final race of her storied high school career that includes a combined 22 wins and 53 top-five finishes, before heading off to Logan (UT) in the fall.
“I’m perfectly fine with how I’ve done because it’s been more about the friendships and the memories,” Bird said. “Tomorrow, I just want to medal. That’s all. That’s my goal. I don’t really care about the places.”
Highland's Jordan just misses podium
Ruby Jordan’s pursuit of that elusive state title with have to wait — at least a day.
The Highland High senior thrower, who was a favorite in the discus, didn’t place with a seventh-place finish.
Her best throw was 113 feet, 1-inch — her second-worst and lowest mark since the third meet of the season.
Jordan had only been beaten once in the event all season. That came to Borah’s Maddie Romberg on April 21 at the DirectCom Invitational in Pocatello.
She also entered with the fifth-best mark in the entire state at 130 feet, which she put up at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on April 29.
But Jordan, who’s placed third in the discus last year, still has one final shot at a state championship. The Utah State signee will compete Saturday in the shot-put, where she’s unbeaten and has the third-best mark (42.8) in Idaho. She placed third last year and fourth as a sophomore in the event.
Other local results
Pocatello’s Adrie Johnson took fourth in both the Class 4A girls high jump (5-2) and triple jump (34-5.5). … Century’s Kolae Knudsen was third in the same triple jump (34-7.75). … And Century’s Matejah Mangum, who has the fastest time in the state in the 200 meters and the third-fastest in the 100, finished third in the 4A girls high jump (5-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.