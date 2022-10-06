If Mark Van Orden made a list of his least favorite things, he would probably grab the pen and write taking credit at the top. Highland’s second-year cross country coach hates doing it.
“I’m never very comfortable with, say, self-aggrandizing in any way,” Van Orden said.
The more the Rams pile up accomplishments, though, the harder it will be for him to deflect it. Last fall, Van Orden’s first year at the helm of the program, the girls team won the 5A District 5/6 district meet for the first time in what feels like a million years. That year, the boys team came in last.
But with results like the Thursday’s, when dozens of teams across the area met at the Portneuf Wellness Complex for the Bob Conley Invitational, they also look capable of doing the same. Highland’s boys team finished fourth, with 133 points, and the girls team finished third, with 129 points, perhaps signaling what everyone in black and red hopes is the case: Highland’s cross country teams are turning a corner — pun fully intended.
“Our whole mentality has changed from two years ago,” said Highland junior Meredith Sanford, who carded a fifth-place finish with a time of 19:13.3. “We didn’t expect to do well ever, and then last year we’re kinda like, oh, we can actually be good. And then this year we’ve kind of continued that.
“We learned to work together,” said senior Hannah Bailey, who finished 16th in 19:53.2.
“It’s more of a team sport than individual,” said junior Kimbrie Knudsen, who posted a 30th-place finish, timing in at 20:35.4.
As they talked, the teammates seemed energized. They laughed and smiled and exchanged looks that surely only they knew the meaning of. It’s clear that for as different as they are — Bailey is balancing soccer and cross country this fall, for example — when it comes to how on earth they’ve turned things around so quickly, they agree on one thing.
“Last year, we got our new coach and he has been really good,” Sanford said. “He’s really confident and he’s always saying positive things to us. That makes a big difference.”
Van Orden may shake off credit like a fly on his arm, but even he admits he’s taken tangible steps to help his teams make drastic turnarounds, including his girls’ win earlier this season at the Bob Firman Invitational. He’s diagrammed a training program that suits each individual runner, but they all have the same themes: Each has a mileage progression that helps runners build up stamina. “I find that high school boys,” Van Orden says, “if they can build themselves up to 40 miles a week, about 40 miles a week is right where they’re going to perform excellently.”
His boys reaped the benefits on Thursday afternoon. Junior Ammon Barton registered his team’s best race, a sixth-place finish in 16:35.6. Scroll down the list and you’ll find the real genius of the Rams’ boys runners: They’re all bunched up relatively closely. On Thursday, that included 24th-place finisher Nathan Steadman, who clocked in at 16:59.7, freshman Cody Christensen, who came in 27th in 17:07.3, senior Jarrett Bushman, who finished 36th with a time of 17:26.8, and senior Nate McClanahan, who tallied a time of 17:30.5, good for 17:30.5.
“It’s a really tight spread, and that’s how we do well,” Van Orden said. “And that’s how we do well — we just punch four guys high up in the race. I mean, nobody’s winning any races, but they’re all right there, and it’s pretty cool. Most teams, you see them and they’re strung out. Our team, when you’re cheering for them, literally, you can move from place to place after 20 seconds, and they’re all together.”
Elsewhere around the race, local teams finished like so: Senior Bailey Bird used a second-place finish to pace the Pocatello girls, who finished fourth in the Varsity A race with 133 points, and senior Russell Peck came in third for the Poky boys, who posted a fifth-place finish, totaling 143 points. The Preston girls won the Varsity A race with 66 points, and the Rockland boys finished second in the Varsity B race, logging 129 points.
For Bird, this made six top-three finishes this fall, following her third-place finish at the Bob Conley Invitational. “I’m just glad that I can just keep running about the same,” Bird said. “Just consistently getting a little bit better each race.”
Her boys teammate has an even more interesting story. Ahead of last season, Peck was hiking with friends at the City of Rocks National Reserve when he slipped and fell, breaking his ankle. He tried to run one race that season — “but it didn’t go so well,” Peck said.
“So he was pretty determined to come and have a good year this year,” said Poky coach Shannon Whitmer of Peck, who now has five top-three finishes to his name this season. “He’s definitely stepped up and put the time in. He’s doing just great right now.”
