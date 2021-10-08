McCAMMON – The MVP of Friday’s game were the ball boys, corralling pigskins into their white and green towels and pressing them tight against their chest like the brown piece of leather was a newborn baby.
Yet for all the scrubbing and drying, those balls stayed slick. The downpour in McCammon turned Marsh Valley’s 26-7 win over Snake River into a slop fest — which is somewhat how the two teams prefer to play regardless of the weather.
Both teams aren’t so much about finesse than they are about the old-school, smash-mouth football. They are the type of squads who say they’ll play teams in a parking lot or on the moon and mean it.
Friday wasn’t that. It was on a wet field that turned muddy after about the first quarter. It was the type of conditions made for running the ball, the perfect night for either of the top two teams in 3A District 5 to insert their will in the trenches.
There is a caveat to that, though. You can dominate up front and rack up a dozen pancake blocks and say you’re the more physical team. But, despite the manicuring done by the ball boys, those footballs still felt like they were made of glass and doused in oil.
“The ball was so slippery,” Marsh Valley senior quarterback Hunter Roche said. “(It was like) you were holding a fish. You get any grip on it and it just pops right out.”
And, so, a good line doesn’t mean much if the ball can’t even make it to that line.
Snake River learned that the hard way on Friday. The Panthers lost four fumbles on the night, including two on the first play of a drive and another on a punt that put the Eagles in the red zone just before halftime.
What frustrated Snake River coach Jeb Harrison was he prepared for this. He checked the weather, saw rain in the forecast and adjusted accordingly. At practice this week, the Panthers had someone dousing the ball with water after every play. Snake River was a ready as you can be to play football in a near-monsoon.
Then, with a dry ball, the Panthers fumbled on the first play of the game, setting up an easy Marsh Valley touchdown.
“It’s not like us,” Harrison said. “We anticipated it being tough but I thought we were prepared and ready for it.”
What Snake River didn’t seem ready for a bruising Marsh Valley rushing attack. The Eagles practically abandoned the passing attack from the jump, so much so that Payton Howe — arguably Marsh Valley’s most versatile athlete — caught just one pass all night.
Marsh Valley didn’t need to be cute. There’s no need to when you can run the ball 51 times for 234 yards.
“They ran the ball harder than us,” Harrison said.
“We’re just tougher than them,” Roche added. “We just ran downhill on them. We took it to Snake. We outmuscled them. They couldn’t hit us, honestly.”
Marsh Valley took a 14-0 lead into halftime, a two-score advantage that didn’t exactly feel dominant. Both scores came off of Snake River turnovers that practically gifted the Eagles seven points.
If there was any hope of a second-half comeback from the Panthers, Roche squashed it immediately. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback ram to the right and followed a couple blocks down the sideline en route to a 67-yard touchdown – the longest play of the night.
“We knew if we put one more score on them (after halftime), they’d shut down,” Roche said. “And they did. They rolled over and we finished them off.”
As a result, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat to win 3A District 5 and earn a bye in the state tournament after missing out on the postseason altogether last season.
The thing is, though, the top two squads from the three-team District 5 make the playoffs. For Snake River, that means it will only take a win over American Falls next Thursday to make the playoffs.
Even better, the Panthers can stop looking at the weather, can stop dousing balls with water and can stop playing games in a pigpen. At least for a week. Snake River gets to play the Beavers inside the dry Holt Arena next week – a game that will decide the future of the Panthers’ season.
“We just said, ‘Look, we have to learn from it,’” Harrison said. “We learned that we can’t put the ball on the ground. We learned sometimes defense has to bail us out and get stops. And that we have to fight a little harder.”