At Idaho Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels split with the Bandits.
Pocatello scored in just one inning in the opener, but a six-run sixth — highlighted by a grand slam by McCadden Evans — was enough for a 6-4 win.
Dalton Jones also homered in the win.
The nightcap turned uncompetitive quickly as Idaho Falls scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Evans added a double to his big homer from the first game.
The Runnin’ Rebels (8-5) play a doubleheader at Minico on Wednesday.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 4
Pocatello 000 006 0 — 6 6 0
Idaho Falls 400 000 0 — 4 9 0
Pocatello — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Austin Hansen. HR: McCadden Evans, Dalton Jones.
Idaho Falls — LP: Robinson. 2B: McGwire, Horvath. 3B: Rose, McGwire.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 17, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6 (5)
Pocatello 011 40 — 6 6 4
Idaho Falls (11)20 4x — 17 11 0
Pocatello — LP: Easton Eddie. 2B: McCadden Evans.
Idaho Falls — WP: Rose. 2B: Rose, McGwire. 3B: Rose.
At Blackfoot, the Broncos nearly swept Minico before a late-inning rally fell short in the second game.
Ryan Steidley threw 6 1/3 strong innings for Blackfoot in the first game, allowing seven hits and striking out five before Avian Martinez got the last two outs.
Payton Brooks drove in two.
Blackfoot went down 5-0 in the nightcap before scratching two runs back in the bottom of the fifth.
Down 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Broncos put up four more runs before Minico closed it out.
Jaxon Holmes had two hits for Blackfoot in the losing effort.
The Broncos (4-6) host the Idaho Falls Bandits for a doubleheader on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT AA 5, MINICO STORM 2
Minico 010 100 0 — 2 7 1
Blackfoot 102 002 x — 5 7 1
Minico — LP: Miller. 2B: Ostergout.
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Steidley. 2B: Nate Goodwin. 3B: Mekhi Sandoval.
MINICO STORM 7, BLACKFOOT AA 6
Minico 011 212 0 — 7 8 0
Blackfoot 000 020 4 — 6 5 5
Minico — WP: Cayden Fletcher. 2B: Chandler, Dozier, Twiss.
Blackfoot — LP: Avian Martinez. 2B: Martinez.