POCATELLO REBELS 16, MALAD 5 (5)
POCATELLO REBELS 7, MALAD 6
At Halliwell Park, the Pocatello Rebels needed a walk-off in the second game to sweep Malad in a doubleheader.
T.J. Edgington and Tyler Muhonen each tripled and drove in three for Pocatello in the first game as the Rebels scored 15 runs combined over the third and fourth innings to invoke the mercy rule.
Garett Keller struck out nine in five innings for the Rebels.
Nick Ourada and Kudter Stucki scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rebels the win in the nightcap.
The Rebels trailed 6-0 after three innings in the second game before mounting a comeback, helped by four shutout innings from Kudter Stucki.
Tanner Kitchin drove in two.
The Rebels (8-6) open the Pocatello Wood Bat tournament against Blackfoot A at Hawthorne Middle School on Wednesday.
POCATELLO REBELS 16, MALAD 5 (5)
Malad 122 00 — 5 6 6
Pocatello 107 8x — 16 9 2
Malad — LP: Dillon Evans.
Pocatello — WP: Garett Keller. 2B: Dawson Myers. 3B: T.J. Edginton, Tyler Muhonen.
POCATELLO REBELS 7, MALAD 6
Malad 321 000 0 — 6 4 3
Pocatello 000 140 2 — 7 5 2
Pocatello — WP: Kudter Stucki.
SUNDAY’S GAME
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, NAMPA 6
At Halliwell Park, the Runnin’ Rebels banged out 14 hits to take the win.
McCadden Evans had three of those hits, and drove in three.
Every player who started for Pocatello had at least one hit except for leadoff man Brody Burch, who walked three times and scored four runs.
The Runnin’ Rebels (7-5) play a doubleheader at the Idaho Falls Bandits on Tuesday.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, NAMPA 6
Nampa 004 110 0 — 6 9 5
Pocatello 155 220 x — 15 14 4
Pocatello — WP: Austin Hansen. 2B: Caden McCurdy.