POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 6, THUNDER RIDGE 5
At Pocatello, two runs in the bottom of the sixth gave the Razorbacks a comeback win.
Ryan Foltz singled and Jace Vaughan doubled to start the inning, and scored on sac flies by Elias Blackhawk and J.D. Gunderson, respectively.
Four Pocatello pitchers combined to give up just two hits, but issued 10 total walks.
Foltz and Vaughan each had two hits for the Razorbacks (11-4), who continue play at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic on Friday.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 6, THUNDER RIDGE 5
Thunder Ridge 002 030 0 — 5 2 2
Pocatello 021 102 x — 6 10 2
Pocatello — WP: Aiden Simpson. 2B: Jace Vaughan.
BUTTE MINERS 9, POCATELLO REBELS 4 (6)
At Pocatello, the Rebels went down early and couldn’t come back.
Butte scored nine runs across the third and fourth innings to take a big lead.
Kudter Stucki had two hits and drove in two for Pocatello.
The Rebels (9-6) play Sugar City on Friday at 8 a.m. at Halliwell Park in the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.
BUTTE MINERS 9, POCATELLO REBELS 4 (6)
Butte 005 400 — 9 8 0
Pocatello 000 202 — 4 11 0
Butte — WP: Hunter Hotalen. 2B: Max Demaris, Evan Starr.
Pocatello — LP: Carson Choules. 2B: Kannon Kunz, Kudter Stucki, Kache Stucki.
WOOD RIVER 11, POCATELLO RAYS 10
At Pocatello, Wood River kept chipping away to beat the Rays.
Pocatello led 9-2 after a seven-run second, but the Rays scored just one more run after that.
Wood River, meanwhile, battled back and scored three in the top of the seventh to take the win.
Hudson John had three hits for Pocatello.
WOOD RIVER 11, POCATELLO RAYS 10
Wood River 111 122 3 — 11 11 2
Pocatello 271 000 0 — 10 10 9
Pocatello — LP: Taysom Lewis.
MALAD 9, POCATELLO RAYS 6 (6)
At Pocatello, big innings got Malad a win over the Rays.
Pocatello scored in five of six innings, but all of those were one-run efforts except a two-run first.
Malad more than matched that with two runs in its half of the first, and added three more in the third.
Both teams play again Friday at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.
MALAD 9, POCATELLO RAYS 6 (6)
Pocatello 211 011 — 6 6 2
Malad 403 200 — 9 11 2
Pocatello — LP: Cooper Snyder. 3B: Hudson John.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLACKFOOT AA 4
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos couldn’t hang with the Bandits.
Nate Goodwin doubled in the first game for Blackfoot, but Idaho Falls took control with six runs across the first and second innings.
The nightcap was more of the same, with the Bandits posting seven runs in the second and Blackfoot unable to come back despite doubles from Ryan Steidley and Ben Wilson.
Seven errors in the second game also hurt the Broncos.
Blackfoot (4-8) plays in the Belgrade (MT) tournament starting next Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLACKFOOT AA 4
Idaho Falls 331 120 0 — 10 13 0
Blackfoot 200 000 2 — 4 7 2
Idaho Falls — WP: Jackson Beck. 2B: Ayson Webb, Nate Rose, Davin Luce, Eliot Jones. 3B: McGwire Jephson. HR: Webb.
Blackfoot — LP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Nate Goodwin.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (5)
Idaho Falls 072 04 — 13 7 0
Blackfoot 000 20 — 2 2 7
Idaho Falls — WP: Tyler Schultz. 2B: Eliot Jones. 3B: Davin Luce.
Blackfoot — LP: Cason Fisher. 2B: Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson.