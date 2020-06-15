MONDAY'S RECAPS
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 17, POCATELLO REBELS 4 (5)
The Pocatello Razorbacks jumped out to an 8-3 lead after one inning and went on to mercy-rule the Pocatello Rebels in five innings Monday at Halliwell Park, 17-4.
Every player who started the game for the Razorbacks had at least one hit, and eight of the nine starters drove in at least one run, led by Luke Davis, Aaron Kearns and Mason Fullmer with three RBIs apiece.
Ryan Foltz drove in two for the Rebels.
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 6, POCATELLO REBELS 4
Idaho Falls edged the Pocatello Rebels in a close game Monday at Halliwell Park, 6-4.
The Rebels took a 4-2 lead after one inning, but Idaho Falls struck back with three in the fourth and held on. The teams each had only four hits apiece.
Austin Hansen and Elias Blackhawk each drove in a run for the Rebels.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 19, BONNEVILLE 11
The Pocatello Razorbacks outslugged Bonneville for a 19-11 win Monday at Halliwell Park.
McCadden Evans went 4 for 5 with a double, four runs and four RBIs for Pocatello, which led 16-3 after four innings before a six-run fifth for Bonneville made things interesting.
Gunnar Trulson and Tyler Schell each added three hits for Pocatello, with Trulson smacking a double and two triples and matching Evans' four RBIs.
SATURDAY'S RECAPS
POCATELLO REBELS 10, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 0 (6)
Trem Tolman, Elias Blackhawk and Ryan Foltz combined on a four-hit shutout as the Pocatello Rebels beat the Pocatello Razorbacks 10-0 in six innings Saturday at Halliwell Park.
Tolman gave up two hits and three walks in four scoreless innings, and Blackhawk and Foltz each threw an inning to end it.
The Rebels had just one hit themselves, but walked 13 times and were helped by five Razorbacks errors.
Jayce Vaughan had the lone hit and drove in three for the Rebels, while Colton Sneddon had two of the Razorbacks' four hits.
POCATELLO REBELS 5, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 0
Foltz and Blackhawk were at it again in the Rebels' second game of the day, teaming with Alex Winn to throw Pocatello's second shutout in a 5-0 win over Thunder Ridge on Saturday at Halliwell Park.
The trio combined to give up four hits and five walks across seven innings.
Foltz had two hits and Maddox Moore drove in two runs for the Rebels, who took the lead with a four-run second inning.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 23, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 1
A 15-run fourth inning gave the Pocatello Razorbacks a 23-1 win over Thunder Ridge on Saturday at Halliwell Park.
Scott Baker and Luke Davis each had three hits and drove in three runs for Pocatello, which was helped by 13 Thunder Ridge errors. Gunnar Trulson also drove in three for the Razorbacks.
McCadden Evans, Jett Anderson and Kobe Holt combined to allow no hits for Pocatello. Thunder Ridge's lone run came in the fourth on two hit-by-pitches, an error and a passed ball.