DOUBLE-A
BLACKFOOT 8, JEROME 7 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos earned their first win of the season with a 8-7 victory over Jerome.
Blackfoot scored four runs in the fifth and earned the victory when Ryan Steidley was hit by a pitch and bought in the winning run. The Broncos struggled hitting the ball but walked nine times.
On the mound, starter Nate Goodwin pitched three shutout innings while striking out eight. Goodwin also tallied an RBI triple.
Blackfoot is 1-2.
BLACKFOOT 8, JEROME 7 (5)
Jerome 000 61 — 7 6 1
Blackfoot 003 14 — 8 6 2
Jerome — LP: Tucker Vikers. 2B: Kobe Olmos.
Blackfoot — WP: Boston Ross. 3B: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Avian Martinez.
SKYVIEW 4, RUNNIN’ REBELS 0
RUNNIN’ REBELS 5, SKYVIEW 4
At Skyview, the Runnin’ Rebels split their road doubleheader, losing 4-0 to Skyview before winning 5-4.
The Runnin’ Rebels struggled at the plate in the opener, only logging a quartet of hits. Starter Scott Baker gave up five hits and no earned runs but Pocatello’s half-dozen errors spelled trouble.
In the finale, Caden McCurdy shut out Skyview for the first six innings before Colton Sneddon allowed four runs in the seventh to make it interesting.
Still, the Runnin’ Rebels pulled out a one-run win that included a pair of doubles from Luke Davis.
The Runnin’ Rebels (2-1) host a doubleheader against Madison.
SKYVIEW 4, RUNNIN’ REBELS 0
Running’ Rebels 000 000 0 — 0 4 6
Skyview 100 021 x — 4 5 0
Running’ Rebels — LP: Scott Baker. 2B: Aaron Kearns.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 5, SKYVIEW 4
Running’ Rebels 100 002 2 — 5 8 0
Skyview 000 000 4 — 4 5 1
Running’ Rebels — WP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Luke Davis.
SINGLE-A
REBELS 10, WENDELL 0 (6)
REBELS 17, WENDELL 7 (5)
At Halliwell, the Rebels had an offensive explosion, beating Wendell 10-0 and 17-7.
In the opener, TJ Edginton had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Meanwhile, on the mound, Carson Choules struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run in over five innings of work.
Wendell took an early 7-1 lead in the finale before the Rebels rallied to score the next 16 runs.
Edginton, Hunter Hansen and Kannon Kunz all notched a pair of hits and combined to rack up seven RBIs. Though pitchers Bodie Christensen and Garrett Keller didn’t allow an earned run, the Rebels had three errors.
The Pocatello Rebels (2-2) host the Wood River Wranglers for a doubleheader on Sunday.
REBELS 10, WENDELL 0 (6)
Wendell 000 000 — 0 4 3
Rebels 313 003 — 10 9 0
Wendell — LP: Lucas McRoberts.
Rebels — WP: Carson Choules. HR: TJ Edginton.
REBELS 17, WENDELL 7 (5)
Wendell 250 00 — 7 3 1
Rebels 135 8x — 17 11 3
Rebels — WP: Garrett Keller. 3B: TJ Edginton. 2B: Dawson Myers, Nick Ourada.