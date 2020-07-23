POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, JACKSON HOLE 6
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, JACKSON HOLE 0
At Jackson Hole, the Runnin’ Rebels racked up 23 hits over two games to sweep the hosts Thursday in their final games before the state tournament.
Pocatello started the first game hot, scoring three runs in the top of the first, and eventually built up a 10-2 lead before Jackson Hole scored four in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.
Payton Cleaves relieved Dalton Jones with two runs in, the bases loaded and no outs in the inning, and although he allowed two of the inherited runners to score on a walk and a single, got three outs to end it.
Cleaves also scored four runs from the leadoff spot for the Runnin’ Rebels, and Jaxon Christensen had three hits and drove in three.
Riley Peck then threw a shutout in the nightcap for Pocatello, using 90 pitches to get through seven innings while giving up four hits and three walks and striking out four.
Trei Hough doubled twice among his three hits and Cleaves drove in two to carry the Runnin’ Rebels offense.
The Runnin’ Rebels finished the regular season 33-7. State tournament play starts Monday at Minico High School.
Pocatello 321 211 0 — 10 10 0
Jackson Hole 101 000 4 — 6 8 2
Pocatello — WP: Kyler Spracklen. 2B: Dalton Jones, Braxton Wilhelm. 3B: Payton Cleaves.
Pocatello 004 010 1 — 6 13 0
Jackson Hole 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Pocatello — WP: Riley Peck. 2B: Trei Hough 2, Dylan Jester, Dalton Jones.