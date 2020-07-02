POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, RENO (NV) 0 (6)
Seth Nate threw a four-hit shutout to lead the Runnin’ Rebels to a 10-0 win over Reno in their first game at the Twin Falls tournament on Thursday.
Nate struck out two and walked one over six innings.
Kyler Knowles drove in three runs and Braxton Wilhelm two for Pocatello.
The Runnin’ Rebels (16-3) play Desert Oasis (NV) on Friday at the tournament.
SOUTH FREMONT 6, POCATELLO REBELS 4
POCATELLO REBELS 11, BURLEY 6 (6)
The Pocatello Rebels salvaged a split Thursday at South Fremont’s tournament, losing 6-4 to the hosts before bouncing back to beat Burley 11-6.
South Fremont scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie in the opener. Trem Tolman had two hits for the Rebels.
Pocatello wasted no time in the second game, scoring all 11 runs in the top of the first. Austin Hansen doubled and hit a grand-slam home run in the inning, driving in five runs total.
The Rebels (9-6) play Skyline AA at South Fremont on Friday.
Reno 000 000 — 0 4 1
Pocatello 011 062 — 10 8 1
Pocatello — WP: Seth Nate. 2B: Trei Hough.
Pocatello 400 000 0 — 4 6 4
South Fremont 031 002 x — 6 5 6
Pocatello — LP: Ryan Foltz.
South Fremont — WP: Sawyer Klinger.
Pocatello (11)00 000 — 11 11 6
Burley 011 031 — 6 3 2
Pocatello: WP: Alex Winn. 2B: Austin Hansen, Jayce Vaughan, Winn. HR: Hansen.
Burley — LP: Cranney.