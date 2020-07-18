POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, MADISON AA 3
At Rexburg, the Runnin’ Rebels’ bats carried them to a sweep with 31 runs in two games.
Pocatello trailed 3-2 until the fifth inning of the first game but scored 12 runs over the final three innings to win. Seth Nate had four hits, including a double, and drove in three, and Kyler Spracklen threw six strong innings before Payton Cleaves finished it with a scoreless seventh.
The second game was more of the same, as the Runnin’ Rebels trailed 7-4 after four innings before their bats came alive.
Nate doubled three times and Kyler Knowles twice as Pocatello rapped out 19 hits in total. Knowles drove in four, and he, Nate and Jaxon Christensen each had three hits.
The Runnin’ Rebels (29-7) host the Twin Falls Cowboys on Wednesday at Halliwell Park.
At Skyline, Blackfoot A traded a pair of high-scoring contests with the hosts.
Avian Martinez and Alex Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the opener as the Broncos went up 9-0 after two innings and held on from there.
The second game went to extras tied at 9-9, and after Blackfoot scored one in the top of the eighth, Skyline walked things off with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Michael Edwards hit a home run and Boston Ross had three hits and drove in three for Blackfoot in the nightcap.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, MADISON AA 3
Pocatello 002 036 4 — 15 12 5
Madison 000 300 0 — 3 5 3
Pocatello — WP: Kyler Spracklen. 2B: Seth Nate. 3B: Trei Hough, Payton Cleaves.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 16, MADISON AA 11
Pocatello 110 235 4 — 16 19 5
Madison 140 204 0 — 11 10 5
Pocatello — WP: Ethan Wolfenbarger. 2B: Trei Hough, Dylan Jester, Kyler Knowles 2, Seth Nate 3. 3B: Hough.
BLACKFOOT A 14, SKYLINE A 10
Blackfoot 360 113 0 — 14 10 1
Skyline 002 304 1 — 10 11 10
Blackfoot — WP: Braxton Marlatt. 2B: Gavyn Cornell 2, Marlatt, Avian Martinez 2. 3B: Marlatt.
SKYLINE A 11, BLACKFOOT A 10 (8)
Blackfoot 062 010 01 — 10 9 3
Skyline 222 002 12 — 11 11 7
Blackfoot — LP: Avian Martinez. HR: Michael Edwards.