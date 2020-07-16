BLACKFOOT A 11, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (5)
BLACKFOOT A 10, THUNDER RIDGE 0 (5)
At Thunder Ridge, Sam Park and Gavyn Cornell combined on a no-hitter in the nightcap to put a stamp on Blackfoot’s two mercy-rule wins.
Alex Vazquez drove in three and Michael Edwards threw a complete game in the opener for the Broncos.
In the second game, Park threw two innings and Cornell finished up with three to complete the combined no-hitter. The two struck out seven in total, with six of those punchouts coming from Cornell.
Vazquez drove in four to once again lead the offense.
POCATELLO REBELS A 10, WENDELL A 7
At Wendell, Ryan Foltz drove in three for the Rebels to open a doubleheader.
Maddox Moore and Austin Hansen combined to throw two scoreless innings to end it after Wendell broke out with seven runs over the third, fourth and fifth.
The win was the Rebels’ 12th in a row.
BLACKFOOT A 11, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (5)
Thunder Ridge 100 00 — 1 4 3
Blackfoot 126 02 — 11 6 2
Blackfoot — WP: Michael Edwards. 2B: Cayson Fisher. 3B: Braxton Marlatt.
BLACKFOOT A 10, THUNDER RIDGE 0 (5)
Thunder Ridge 000 00 — 0 0 8
Blackfoot 030 43 — 10 5 1
Blackfoot — WP: Sam Park.
POCATELLO REBELS A 10, WENDELL A 7
Pocatello 221 140 0 — 10 5 2
Wendell 003 130 0 — 7 8 1
Pocatello — WP: Gunner Wilhelm. 2B: Kaden Knowles, Alex Winn.