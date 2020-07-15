BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 12, KIMBERLY 8
At Kimberly, Blackfoot scored nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to beat Kimberly in a high-scoring opener.
Jace Grimmett drove in three for the Broncos, with leadoff hitter Benjamin Wilson crossing the plate three times and driving in two of his own.
As of press time, Blackfoot led 14-0 in the fourth inning of the second game.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 12, KIMBERLY 8
Blackfoot 010 540 2 — 12 10 4
Kimberly 230 201 0 — 8 8 6
Blackfoot — WP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Jaden Harris, Benjamin Wilson.
Kimberly — LP: Logan McMurdie. 2B: Zak Abbott, Hayden Anthony, McMurdie.