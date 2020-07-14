POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 17, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 1 (5)
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 11, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 1 (5)
At Idaho Falls, the Razorbacks racked up back-to-back mercy-rule wins.
Scott Baker, Kevin Dahlstrom and Kobe Holt drove in three apiece in the first game, which was highlighted by an eight-run second inning.
Luke Davis and Holt had two RBIs apiece in the second game.
Baker, Davis, Holt and Deakon Blackhawk combined to give up just six hits over the 10 innings of the doubleheader for Pocatello (27-6), which hosts Buhl at Halliwell Park on Thursday.
POCATELLO REBELS 17, THUNDER RIDGE 4 (5)
At Thunder Ridge, the Rebels' bats were doing the thundering in a blowout to start a doubleheader.
Austin Hansen drove in five, and J.D. Gunderson and Gunner Wilhelm had three RBIs apiece.
Pocatello pitcher Elias Blackhawk achieved a unique feat, throwing a no-hitter — his second of the season — despite giving up four runs, which Thunder Ridge pushed across thanks to seven Blackhawk walks, a hit-by-pitch and four Pocatello errors.
As of press time, the Rebels led 30-8 in the fifth inning of the second game.
BLACKFOOT A 13, DECLO 2 (5)
BLACKFOOT A 9, DECLO 5
Some late-inning heroics in the second game got Blackfoot a sweep at Declo, as the Broncos scored six in the top of the seventh inning in the nightcap to win.
Braxton Marlatt drove in six and Avian Martinez drove in four in the first game as Blackfoot cruised.
The second game was a nailbiter, with Blackfoot down 5-3 going to the seventh, but Michael Edwards' sac fly tied it and Ryker Watt's RBI single put the Broncos ahead in their big inning.
Blackfoot (10-12-1) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
Pocatello 283 22 — 17 19 1
Idaho Falls 001 00 — 1 4 3
Pocatello — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Jett Anderson, Baker, Luke Davis, Kobe Holt, Aaron Kearns, Colton Sneddon, Gunnar Trulson. 3B: Anderson, Kevin Dahlstrom.
Pocatello 271 10 — 11 7 1
Idaho Falls 000 10 — 1 2 9
Pocatello — WP: Kobe Holt. 2B: Luke Davis, Holt, Gunnar Trulson.
Pocatello 705 14 — 17 13 4
Thunder Ridge 031 00 — 4 0 7
Pocatello — WP: Elias Blackhawk. 2B: Gunner Wilhelm. 3B: Austin Hansen.
Blackfoot 250 06 — 13 14 1
Declo 200 00 — 2 7 4
Blackfoot — WP: Ryker Watt. 2B: Braxton Marlatt 2, Avian Martinez.
Blackfoot 100 200 6 — 9 7 3
Declo 100 400 0 — 5 8 2
Blackfoot — WP: Avian Martinez. 2B: Martinez.