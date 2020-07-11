FRIDAY’S GAMES
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 14, RIGBY TROJANS AA 0 (5)
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 9, RIGBY TROJANS AA 1
At Blackfoot, the Broncos had an easy day in a doubleheader sweep of Rigby.
Jace Grimmett drove in three runs and Payton Brooks threw a three-hit shutout in the opener.
Kyler Mills and Brooks had two RBI’s apiece in the nightcap.
Blackfoot (11-7) hosts Twin Falls on Monday.
MALAD 8, BLACKFOOT A 7
MALAD 10, BLACKFOOT A 0 (5)
At Malad, the host Dragons swept Blackfoot.
Dillon Haslam and Grady Combs drove in two runs apiece for Malad in the opener. Cayson Fisher had two RBIs for Blackfoot.
Trever Howe had four RBIs in Game 2 for Malad, which scored in every inning for the blowout victory.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
POCATELLO REBELS 5, SHELLEY 4
POCATELLO REBELS 8, SHELLEY 3
At Pocatello, the Rebels edged out a close win in Game 1 and went on to sweep Shelley.
After Shelley took the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, an RBI bunt single and a run-scoring error gave the Rebels a walk-off win in the opener. Kaden Knowles and Ryan Foltz had two RBIs apiece.
Ian Hershey, Jayce Vaughan and Knowles each had two hits in the second game as Pocatello swept.
The Rebels (16-8) have won seven straight and play at Bear Lake on Monday.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 3, BLACKFOOT A 2
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 7, BLACKFOOT A 2
At Idaho Falls, Jaxon Grimmett and Braxton Marlatt drove in runs on the day for Blackfoot, but it wasn’t enough as Idaho Falls swept.
Blackfoot (8-12-1) plays at Declo on Tuesday.