BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 11, SKYLINE 1 (6)
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 7, SKYLINE 0
Blackfoot scored six runs in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Skyline on Wednesday and cruised from there, winning 11-1 and 7-0 at Blackfoot.
Jaden Harris, Stryker Wood and Nate Goodwin each drove in two runs for the Broncos in the first game.
Goodwin also threw a complete game on the mound, giving up just three hits and one run.
Payton Brooks and Harris then teamed up to throw a shutout in the second game, with Brooks allowing three hits through five innings. The game was tied 0-0 through five innings, but after Harris threw a scoreless top of the sixth, a seven-run Blackfoot explosion in the bottom half made him the winner.
Tyler Vance doubled and drove in three runs in the nightcap for the Broncos.
Blackfoot (7-4) plays a doubleheader at Hillcrest on Friday.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 6, BEAR LAKE 2
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 7, BEAR LAKE 6 (8)
Blackfoot’s four-run third inning was the difference in a 6-2 win over Bear Lake in Firth on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cayson Fisher’s two-run single early in the inning tied the game at 2-2, and the Broncos added two more runs in the inning.
Fisher also got the win on the mound for Blackfoot. Jaxon Crane had two hits for Bear Lake.
The second game went to extra innings before an error in the bottom of the eighth gave Blackfoot a 7-6 win.
The Broncos had tied things up in the bottom of the seventh on a fielder’s choice.
Michael Edwards drove in two for Blackfoot, while Crane scored twice for Bear Lake.
