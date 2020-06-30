POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, MINICO 3
A four-run fifth inning gave the Runnin’ Rebels a 6-3 road win against Minico in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
With two outs and two runs already home in the inning, Trei Hough and Dalton Jones hit back-to-back RBI doubles to break a 3-3 tie.
Hough had three hits and Seth Nate hit a home run for Pocatello, while Riley Peck pitched six strong innings for the win.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, MINICO 0 (5)
Dalton Jones threw his second no-hitter in as many weeks as the Runnin' Rebels routed Minico 10-0 in five innings in Minico on Tuesday.
Jones, who also no-hit Burley over six innings on June 22, struck out nine and walked one during Tuesday's masterpiece.
Easton Durham and Jaxon Christensen drove in two runs apiece for Pocatello.
MARSH VALLEY 6, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 0
Tanner Branson threw a one-hitter to lead Marsh Valley to a 6-0 win over the Razorbacks on Tuesday at Marsh Valley.
Branson struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings.
Pocatello pitchers Colton Sneddon and Brody Burch combined to allow just three hits themselves, but were undone by five Pocatello errors.
Pocatello 100 040 1 — 6 9 1
Minico 021 000 0 — 3 7 3
Pocatello — WP: Riley Peck. 2B: Trei Hough 2, Dalton Jones, Seth Nate. HR: Nate.
Pocatello 170 20 — 10 7 0
Minico 000 00 — 0 0 4
Pocatello — WP: Dalton Jones. 2B: Easton Durham, Kyler Knowles, Seth Nate.
Pocatello 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Marsh Valley 202 020 x — 6 3 0
Pocatello — LP: Colton Sneddon.
Marsh Valley — WP: Tanner Branson. 2B: Andrew Anderson.