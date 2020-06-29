Monday's local games — Marsh Valley at Madison and Malad at the Pocatello Rebels — were canceled due to rain.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, GRAND JUNCTION (CO) 3 (5)
The Runnin' Rebels finished the Bozeman tournament on a high note, scoring early and often to beat Grand Junction 10-3 in Bozeman, Montana, on Sunday.
Grand Junction closed to 4-3 with three runs in the top of the third, but Pocatello responded with four tallies in the bottom of the inning to pull away.
The bottom of the lineup came up big for the Runnin' Rebels, with Kaden Knowles driving in two runs from the No. 8 spot and Caden McCurdy three from the nine-hole.
Ethan Wolfenbarger pitched all five innings, giving up three hits and two walks, for Pocatello, which was helped by eight Grand Junction errors.
After losing games to Yakima and Bozeman on Friday, the Runnin' Rebels responded with two wins over the weekend to finish the tournament at 3-2.
"I thought we played really good baseball three of the four days," Runnin' Rebels coach Nick Sorrell said. "After the two losses on Friday, we were able to take a step back and evaluate what went wrong as a team and as individuals, so we could learn from those mistakes. ... We were able to bounce back and finish the tournament on a high note."
Pocatello (11-3) plays a doubleheader at Minico on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS AA 14, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 0 (5)
Blackfoot couldn't get the bats going in a 14-0 loss to Idaho Falls on Sunday in Bozeman.
The Broncos recorded just two hits, one by Kyler Mills and one by Mekhi Sandoval, in the loss.
Idaho Falls put up five runs in the top of the first and didn't let up from there.
It was a disappointing end to an encouraging weekend for Blackfoot, which went 3-2 at the tournament.
"We had high but realistic expectations coming into this tournament and the boys absolutely went above and beyond," Broncos coach Zachary Reay said. "Our pitching allowed us to set ourselves up perfectly for each matchup. Our defense was solid. And our offense produced runs and capitalized with runners in scoring position more times than not."
Blackfoot (5-4) hosts Skyline for a doubleheader Wednesday.
SUNDAY'S BOX SCORES
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, GRAND JUNCTION (CO) 3 (5)
Grand Junction 003 00 — 3 3 8
Pocatello 134 20 — 10 5 3
Pocatello — WP: Ethan Wolfenbarger. 2B: Trei Hough.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS AA 14, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 0 (5)
Idaho Falls 514 40 — 14 9 0
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 2 3
Idaho Falls — WP: Jaxon Sorenson. 2B: Tavyn Lords, Sorenson.
Blackfoot — LP: Candon Dahle.