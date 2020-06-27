SATURDAY’S GAMES
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 12, LOVELAND (CO) 4 (5)
A 12-run fourth inning gave Pocatello a comeback blowout win over Loveland on Saturday in Bozeman.
Caden McCurdy’s bases-clearing triple was the big blow, giving Pocatello a 5-4 lead in the middle of the inning, but the Runnin’ Rebels continued to pour it on from there.
Aside from McCurdy’s three RBIs, Seth Nate and Jaxon Christensen drove in two apiece for Pocatello.
The Runnin’ Rebels (10-3) play a to-be-determined opponent Sunday in the seeded games at the Bozeman tournament.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 18, LOVELAND (CO) 8
Blackfoot left things late, but eventually blew out Loveland 18-8 on Saturday in Bozeman with the help of an eight-run seventh inning.
The Broncos led 10-9 going to the top of the seventh, but batted around in the inning to seal the win.
Stryker Wood went 6 for 6 and scored four runs for Blackfoot, with Jace Grimmett, hitting two spots behind him, driving in five runs on three hits.
Blackfoot (5-3) plays a to-be-determined opponent Sunday in Bozeman.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 14, WENDELL 2 (5)
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 16, WENDELL 7
The Razorbacks ran their winning streak to 11 with a doubleheader sweep over Wendell on Saturday at Halliwell Park, winning 14-2 and 16-7.
Up 6-2 in the first game, Pocatello sealed things with an eight-run fourth. Zachary Blad had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three for the Razorbacks.
The second game was closer, but Pocatello again used a late eight-run inning to pull away, with this one coming in the bottom of the sixth as the Razorbacks stretched an 8-7 lead.
Scott Baker and Kevin Dahlstrom drove in three runs apiece in the nightcap.
The Razorbacks (17-2) play at Marsh Valley in a doubleheader Tuesday.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
YAKIMA (WA) 2, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1
A close game didn’t go Pocatello’s way, as the Runnin’ Rebels lost 2-1 to Yakima in the first of two games they played Friday in Bozeman, Montana.
Pocatello jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, but an RBI double and a sac fly in the top of the fifth gave Yakima the lead for good.
Eben Curtiss drove in the only run for Pocatello while Jaxon Christensen was the hard-luck loser after striking out eight and giving up five hits in five innings.
BOZEMAN (MT) 12, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1 (5)
At Bozeman, the tournament host jumped on the Runnin’ Rebels early for a 12-1 win in five innings.
Pocatello opened with a run in the top of the first, but the Bucks responded with four in the bottom of the inning, two more in the second and six in the third.
Jaxon Christensen drove in Payton Cleaves with the only run of the game for Pocatello, which committed an uncharacteristic four errors. Only three of the 12 runs starter Trei Hough surrendered were earned.
YAKIMA (WA) 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 4 (6)
Blackfoot’s bats didn’t get going until late in a 6-4 loss to Yakima in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday.
The Broncos didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth, at which point they were already down 4-0.
Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Nate Goodwin and Mike Gardner drove in the runs for Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 5, BELGRADE (MT) 4
Eli Hayes’ pinch-hit, walkoff single scored Tyler Vance to give Blackfoot a 5-4 win over Belgrade in Bozeman on Friday.
Belgrade had tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth, but Hayes’ hit in the bottom of the seventh won it for Blackfoot.
Vance had three hits and scored twice for the Broncos.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 12, BONNEVILLE 3
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 11, BONNEVILLE 1 (5)
The Razorbacks had easy work of it Friday, blowing out Bonneville in two games at Halliwell Park, 12-3 and 11-1.
Jett Anderson, Mason Fullmer and Aaron Kearns drove in two runs apiece in the first game, while Jayden Crowder threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to help the Razorbacks come back from an early 3-1 deficit.
Bonneville went ahead again in the second game with a first-inning run, but Pocatello scored 11 runs in four innings for the mercy-rule win.
Scott Baker and Brody Burch drove in two runs apiece in the nightcap. Burch and Kearns combined on a four-hitter on the mound.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 12, LOVELAND (CO) 4 (5)
Loveland 220 00 — 4 3 2
Pocatello 000 (12)x — 12 10 2
Pocatello — WP: Kyler Spracklen. 2B: Trei Hough, Seth Nate. 3B: Caden McCurdy.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 18, LOVELAND (CO) 8
Blackfoot 432 010 8 — 18 18 3
Loveland 030 220 1 — 8 10 6
Blackfoot — WP: Jace Grimmett. 2B: Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance. 3B: Grimmett, Stryker Wood.
Loveland — LP: Garrett Harstad.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 14, WENDELL 2 (5)
Wendell 200 00 — 2 4 3
Pocatello 051 8x — 14 13 0
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Scott Baker. 3B: Mason Fullmer, Zachary Blad.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 16, WENDELL 7
Wendell 010 420 0 — 7 6 6
Pocatello 014 218 x — 16 14 3
Pocatello — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: {span}Brody Burch, Kevin Dahlstrom, Aaron Kearns, Colton Sneddon. 3B: Baker 2.{/span}
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES
YAKIMA (WA) 2, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1
Yakima 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
Pocatello 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Pocatello — LP: Jaxon Christensen. 2B: Seth Nate.
BOZEMAN (MT) 12, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1 (5)
Pocatello 100 00 — 1 3 4
Bozeman 426 0x — 12 8 0
Pocatello — LP: Trei Hough.
Bozeman — WP: Hunter Williams. 3B: Alton Gyselman.
YAKIMA (WA) 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 4 (6)
Yakima 010 302 — 6 8 3
Blackfoot 000 112 — 4 5 3
Yakima — WP: Jojo Gonzalez. 2B: Damian Gama.
Blackfoot — LP: Payton Brooks.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 5, BELGRADE (MT) 4
Belgrade 200 101 0 — 4 6 3
Blackfoot 210 100 1 — 5 10 1
Belgrade — LP: Cole Thomas. 2B: Lane Neill.
Blackfoot — WP: Kyler Mills.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 12, BONNEVILLE 3
Bonneville 003 000 0 — 3 6 3
Pocatello 014 052 x — 12 12 0
Pocatello — WP: Jayden Crowder. 2B: Jett Anderson, Mason Fullmer, Colton Sneddon.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 11, BONNEVILLE 1 (5)
Bonneville 100 00 — 1 4 4
Pocatello 303 5x — 11 6 1
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 2B: Scott Baker.