POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 8, BELGRADE (MT) 0 (5)
Seth Nate threw a five-inning shutout to lead the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels to an 8-0 win over Belgrade (MT) on Thursday in Bozeman, Montana.
Nate gave up five hits and three walks over the five innings, striking out three.
Nate, Payton Cleaves and Easton Durham each had two RBIs apiece for Pocatello, which scored at least once in every inning.
The Runnin' Rebels (9-1) play Friday against Yakima (WA) and tournament hosts Bozeman.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 18, JACKSON HOLE (WY) 2 (5)
After a slow first inning, Blackfoot overwhelmed Jackson Hole (WY) for an 18-2 blowout win Thursday in Bozeman, Montana.
Both teams went scoreless in the first, but Blackfoot jumped on the board with four runs in the top of the second and kept the gas pedal down from there.
Nate Goodwin and Jaden Harris each had four hits for Blackfoot, with Harris driving in five runs and scoring three. Candon Dahle and Payton Brooks combined to give up just two hits in five innings.
Blackfoot (5-3) plays Yakima (WA) and Belgrade (MT) on Friday in Bozeman.
THURSDAY'S BOX SCORES
Belgrade 000 00 — 0 5 2
Pocatello 131 21 — 8 10 0
Pocatello — WP: Seth Nate.
Blackfoot 043 47 — 18 17 1
Jackson Hole 020 00 — 2 2 6
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Nate Goodwin, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 2. 3B: Benjamin Wilson.