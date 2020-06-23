POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 21, JACKSON HOLE 1
At Halliwell Park, the Runnin’ Rebels stomped Jackson Hole in a 21-1 win Tuesday.
Braxton Wilhelm drove in five runs from the last spot in Pocatello’s order, and Dylan Jester and Eben Curtiss had three RBIs apiece.
Riley Peck and Caden McCurdy combined to throw a two-hitter, striking out 10.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 11, MINICO 1 (6)
Blackfoot’s steady offense gave the Broncos an 11-1 over Minico at Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Led by Nate Goodwin’s two hits and three RBIs, Blackfoot scored at least one run in every inning but the second for a blowout win.
Candon Dahle, Mike Gardner and Jaden Harris combined to throw a three-hitter, with Dahle striking out six in his two innings to start the game.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 13, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 10
The Pocatello Razorbacks held off a late charge from Blackfoot to win a 13-10 barnburner in Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Pocatello led 10-4 after three innings and 11-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, but Blackfoot scored six runs in that frame to make it a one-run game before the Razorbacks tacked on two more in the top of the seventh.
Deakon Blackhawk and Jaydon Crowder drove in three runs apiece for the Razorbacks. Braxton Marlatt had four RBIs for Blackfoot.
MARSH VALLEY 7, POCATELLO REBELS 6
A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch put Marsh Valley ahead in the bottom of the sixth in a 7-6 win over the Pocatello Rebels at Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
Marsh Valley trailed going to the bottom of the fifth, but scored four runs over the last two innings to win it.
Payton Campbell had two hits and drove in two for Marsh Valley. Jayce Vaughan drove in three and Maddox Moore had three hits for Pocatello.
Jackson Hole 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Pocatello 070 644 x — 21 22 2
Pocatello — WP: Riley Peck. 2B: Jaxon Christensen 3, Dylan Jester 2, Seth Nate, Braxton Wilhelm.
Minico 000 100 — 1 3 1
Blackfoot 102 341 — 11 10 1
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Kyler Mills 2, Tyler Vance. 3B: Jace Grimmett.
Pocatello 046 001 2 — 13 14 3
Blackfoot 022 006 0 — 10 8 1
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Deakon Blackhawk 2, Brody Burch, Aaron Kearns, Gunner Trulson. 3B: Colton Sneddon.
Blackfoot — LP: Avian Martinez.
Pocatello 005 010 0 — 6 6 2
Marsh Valley 300 022 x — 7 8 3
Pocatello — LP: Austin Hansen. 3B: Jayce Vaughan.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: Karter Howell, Tanner Branson.