Garett Keller Rebels

Pocatello Rebels pitcher Garett Keller throws during a game against Malad earlier this season at Halliwell Park.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

SINGLE-A

POCATELLO REBELS 14, TWIN FALLS RED HAWKS 1 (5)

POCATELLO REBELS 20, TWIN FALLS RED HAWKS 1 (4)

At Twin Falls, the Rebels had an offensive explosion against the Red Hawks, winning 14-1 in the opener and 20-1 in the second game.

Starters Kache Stucki and Garrett Keller were phenomenal for the Rebels, tossing 8 2/3 innings while combining to allow just three hits and no earned runs.

Though only Hunter Hansen had an extra-base hit in Game 1, Pocatello managed 11 hits — including a trio from Tanner Kitchen — and eight walks.

In the finale, Dawson Myers had a double, triple and three RBIs, while Kudter Stucki tallied a trio of hits in the 19-run win.

The Rebels (11-9) begin a tournament in Helena, Montana, on Thursday.

Rebels 202 37 — 14 11 2

Red Hawks 000 01 — 1 2 4

Rebels — WP: Kache Stucki. 2B: Hunter Hansen.

Red Hawks — LP: Rutherford.

Rebels 334 (10) — 20 13 2

Red Hawks 000 1 — 1 1 4

Rebels — WP: Garrett Keller. 3B: Dawson Myers, Nick Ourada. 2B: Dawson Myers, Kache Stucki.

Red Hawks — LP: Anderson.