POCATELLO REBELS 14, TWIN FALLS RED HAWKS 1 (5)
POCATELLO REBELS 20, TWIN FALLS RED HAWKS 1 (4)
At Twin Falls, the Rebels had an offensive explosion against the Red Hawks, winning 14-1 in the opener and 20-1 in the second game.
Starters Kache Stucki and Garrett Keller were phenomenal for the Rebels, tossing 8 2/3 innings while combining to allow just three hits and no earned runs.
Though only Hunter Hansen had an extra-base hit in Game 1, Pocatello managed 11 hits — including a trio from Tanner Kitchen — and eight walks.
In the finale, Dawson Myers had a double, triple and three RBIs, while Kudter Stucki tallied a trio of hits in the 19-run win.
The Rebels (11-9) begin a tournament in Helena, Montana, on Thursday.
Rebels 202 37 — 14 11 2
Red Hawks 000 01 — 1 2 4
Rebels — WP: Kache Stucki. 2B: Hunter Hansen.
Red Hawks — LP: Rutherford.
Rebels 334 (10) — 20 13 2
Red Hawks 000 1 — 1 1 4
Rebels — WP: Garrett Keller. 3B: Dawson Myers, Nick Ourada. 2B: Dawson Myers, Kache Stucki.
Red Hawks — LP: Anderson.