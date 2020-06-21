SKYLINE GRIZZLIES A 12, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 2 (5)
Blackfoot A couldn't hang with Skyline A early and lost 12-2 on Sunday morning in the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.
The loss eliminated the Broncos one game away from the silver bracket championship.
Cayson Fisher had two hits for the Broncos.
MALAD 7, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 0 (6)
Malad jumped on Idaho Falls early, winning 7-0 to clinch a ticket to the gold bracket championship game at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic on Sunday at Halliwell Park.
Tanner Olsen threw a three-hit shutout for Malad and drove in two in the Dragons' four-run first inning.
The win advanced Malad to the gold bracket championship Sunday afternoon against the Pocatello Razorbacks.
Skyline 153 30 — 12 8 3
Blackfoot 000 02 — 2 6 6
Blackfoot — LP: Noah Butikofer. 2B: Michael Edwards.
Idaho Falls 000 000 — 0 3 1
Malad 400 012 — 7 7 3
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Grady Combs.