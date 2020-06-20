POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, MARSH VALLEY 4 (4)
Pocatello's bats came alive in the third to give the Razorbacks an 8-4 win over Marsh Valley in a loser-out game at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic at Halliwell Park on Saturday.
Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Pocatello broke out with six runs to take the lead. Mason Fullmer hit a two-run triple to cut Marsh Valley's lead to 4-3, and a two-run single by Kobe Holt gave the Razorbacks a 5-4 lead two batters later.
Holt had three hits and three RBIs for Pocatello.
MALAD 10, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 0 (5)
Malad did away with the suspense of a loser-out game early, scoring three runs in the first and going on to beat the Idaho Falls Tigers A 10-0 at Halliwell Park in Pocatello on Saturday at the Pocatello Wood bat Classic tournament.
Tanner Olsen drove in three runs and Trever Howe smashed a home run for the Dragons, who scored at least one run in all five innings.
Grady Combs threw a complete game for Malad, striking out 10 and giving up just one hit over the five innings.
Malad plays either Burley or Shelley at 9 a.m. Sunday at Halliwell, with the winner advancing to the championship game of the gold bracket.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 6, DECLO 3 (6)
A five-run fourth inning gave Blackfoot a 6-3 win over Declo on Saturday in a loser-out at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic in Pocatello.
The Broncos were down 1-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, but a bases-loaded walk tied the game. Ryan Reynolds, the No. 9 batter in Blackfoot's lineup, had a two-run single to give the Broncos the lead, and Gavyn Cornell and Jaxon Grimmett added RBIs later in the inning.
Braxton Marlatt threw a strong 3 1/3 innings to start the game for Blackfoot, and Grimmett and Cornell combined on a scoreless sixth to end it.
The Broncos play either Madison A or Skyline A at 9 a.m. Sunday at Hawthorne Middle School, with the winner advancing to the championship game of the silver bracket.
SATURDAY'S BOX SCORES
Marsh Valley 202 0 — 4 1 1
Pocatello 006 2 — 8 10 2
Marsh Valley — 2B: Tanner Branson.
Pocatello — WP: Colton Sneddon. 2B: Scott Baker, Kobe Holt. 3B: Mason Fullmer.
MALAD 10, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 0 (5)
Idaho Falls 000 00 — 0 1 5
Malad 313 21 — 10 8 1
Idaho Falls — LP: Coltin Lyda.
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 2B: Tanner Olsen. HR: Trever Howe.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 6, DECLO 3 (6)
Declo 100 020 — 3 6 4
Blackfoot 000 51x — 6 4 1
Declo — LP: Koby Zaharias. 2B: Gabe Mathews 2.
Blackfoot — WP: Michael Edwards. 2B: Jaxon Grimmett.