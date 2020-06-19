POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 8, IDAHO FALLS AA BANDITS 7 (8)
The Pocatello Runnin' Rebels came from behind to beat the Idaho Falls AA Bandits in eight innings Friday in Game 1 of a doubleheader, 8-7.
Pocatello trailed 7-5 going into the top of the seventh, but Payton Cleaves singled, stole second and scored on Dylan Jester's single to cut the gap to one run.
After another single put runners on first and third with no outs, Trei Hough lined into a double play, putting Pocatello down to its last out, but Jester scored on a passed ball to tie it.
The Runnin' Rebels took the lead with two outs in the top of the eighth when Cleaves tripled and scored on a wild pitch, and Seth Nate then threw a scoreless bottom of the inning to end it.
Cleaves, Jester, Nate, Dalton Jones, Eben Curtiss and Kyler Knowles each had two hits for Pocatello, with Cleaves scoring three runs and Jester driving in four.
POCATELLO REBELS 18, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 0 (4)
The Pocatello Rebels scored 13 runs in the first inning and routed Thunder Ridge Titans A 18-0 in Pocatello on Friday.
Ethan Ellis had three hits and drove in four for the Rebels. Jayce Vaughan had three RBIs, and both Ian Hershey and Kaden Knowles scored three times for Pocatello.
J.D. Gunderson, Maddox Moore and Alex Winn combined on the shutout, scattering two hits across four innings to hold Thunder Ridge scoreless.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 5, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (6)
Three Razorbacks pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as Pocatello beat Sugar-Salem 5-0 in six innings in Pocatello on Friday.
McCadden Evans, Mason Fullmer and Tyler Schell each handled two innings for Pocatello, which giving up Sugar-Salem's only hit, a single, in the fifth.
Colton Sneddon, Aaron Kearns and Luke Davis had RBIs in a four-run third that gave the Pocatello pitchers all the support they would need.
BLACKFOOT A BRONCOS 6, MADISON A 2 (4)
Blackfoot A's six-run second inning carried the Broncos to a 6-2 win over Madison A on Friday in Pocatello.
Braxton Marlatt's two-run single in the inning gave Blackfoot a 2-1 lead, and the Broncos tacked on four more runs in the inning to take a comfortable lead.
Sam Park pitched three strong innings to take the win for Blackfoot.
MALAD 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
Pocatello 010 040 21 — 8 11 3
Idaho Falls 010 510 00 — 7 6 2
Pocatello — WP: Seth Nate. 2B: Dalton Jones. 3B: Payton Cleaves, Dylan Jester.
POCATELLO REBELS 18, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 0 (4)
Thunder Ridge 000 0 — 0 2 6
Pocatello (13)32 x — 18 10 1
Pocatello — WP: J.D. Gunderson. 2B: Kaden Knowles.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 5, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (6)
Sugar-Salem 000 000 — 0 1 1
Pocatello 004 001 — 5 5 2
Pocatello — WP: Mason Fullmer.
BLACKFOOT A BRONCOS 6, MADISON A 2 (4)
Blackfoot 060 0 — 6 5 4
Madison 101 0 — 2 2 4
Blackfoot — WP: Sam Park. 2B: Ryker Watt.
MALAD 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
Marsh Valley 001 000 0 — 1 2
Malad 200 010 x — 3 2