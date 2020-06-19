POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 8, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS AA 7 (8)
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS AA 19, POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 13
The Pocatello Runnin' Rebels came from behind to beat the Idaho Falls AA Bandits in eight innings Friday in Game 1 of a doubleheader, 8-7.
Pocatello trailed 7-5 going into the top of the seventh, but Payton Cleaves singled, stole second and scored on Dylan Jester's single to cut the gap to one run.
After another single put runners on first and third with no outs, Trei Hough lined into a double play, putting Pocatello down to its last out, but Jester scored on a passed ball to tie it.
The Runnin' Rebels took the lead with two outs in the top of the eighth when Cleaves tripled and scored on a wild pitch, and Seth Nate then threw a scoreless bottom of the inning to end it.
Cleaves, Jester, Nate, Dalton Jones, Eben Curtiss and Kyler Knowles each had two hits for Pocatello, with Cleaves scoring three runs and Jester driving in four.
The Bandits took a high-scoring second game, plating seven runs in the fifth to overturn a 10-8 deficit.
Nate and Jaxon Christensen each had three hits for Pocatello in the nightcap, with Christensen scoring four runs.
POCATELLO REBELS 18, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 0 (4)
The Pocatello Rebels scored 13 runs in the first inning and routed Thunder Ridge Titans A 18-0 in Pocatello on Friday.
Ethan Ellis had three hits and drove in four for the Rebels. Jayce Vaughan had three RBIs, and both Ian Hershey and Kaden Knowles scored three times for Pocatello.
J.D. Gunderson, Maddox Moore and Alex Winn combined on the shutout, scattering two hits across four innings to hold Thunder Ridge scoreless.
POCATELLO REBELS 7, SODA SPRINGS 2 (5)
The Pocatello Rebels made quick work of Soda Springs in a 7-2, five-inning victory in Pocatello on Friday.
Soda Springs went ahead 2-0 after the top of the first, but the Rebels came back with five runs in the second and cruised from there.
Ian Hershey and Gunner Wilhelm each drove in two runs for Pocatello. Tugg Kapp had the only RBI for Soda Springs.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 5, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (6)
Three Razorbacks pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as Pocatello beat Sugar-Salem 5-0 in six innings in Pocatello on Friday.
McCadden Evans, Mason Fullmer and Tyler Schell each handled two innings for Pocatello, which giving up Sugar-Salem's only hit, a single, in the fifth.
Colton Sneddon, Aaron Kearns and Luke Davis had RBIs in a four-run third that gave the Pocatello pitchers all the support they would need.
BURLEY 13, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3 (4)
Burley put up a crooked number in the third, scoring 10 runs to take a 13-3 win over the Pocatello Razorbacks on Friday night in Pocatello.
With the game tied at 3-3 going into the bottom of the third, Burley sent 16 batters to the plate, scoring all of its runs with two outs.
Colton Sneddon and Aaron Kearns had Pocatello's two hits.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 6, MADISON A 2 (4)
Blackfoot A's six-run second inning carried the Broncos to a 6-2 win over Madison A on Friday in Pocatello.
Braxton Marlatt's two-run single in the inning gave Blackfoot a 2-1 lead, and the Broncos tacked on four more runs in the inning to take a comfortable lead.
Sam Park pitched three strong innings to take the win for Blackfoot.
MARSH VALLEY 5, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 1
Three Marsh Valley pitchers combined on a two-hitter to beat Blackfoot Broncos A, 5-1, in Pocatello on Friday.
Daxton Woodmancy threw four innings of one-run ball to get Marsh Valley off to a good start, and two relievers combined for three hitless innings to end it.
Jason Jones had three hits and drove in two for Marsh Valley. Sam Park drove in the lone run for Blackfoot (3-2).
MALAD 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
A first-inning, two-run single by Dillon Evans stood up as Malad edged Marsh Valley 3-1 on Friday in Pocatello.
Hunter Atkinson and John Evans combined on a two-hitter for Malad.
Peyton Campbell reached base all four times for Marsh Valley and scored MV's lone run.
Pocatello 010 040 21 — 8 11 3
Idaho Falls 010 510 00 — 7 6 2
Pocatello — WP: Seth Nate. 2B: Dalton Jones. 3B: Payton Cleaves, Dylan Jester.
Pocatello 044 203 0 — 13 10 7
Idaho Falls 233 074 x — 19 14 6
Pocatello — LP: Dalton Jones.
POCATELLO REBELS 18, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS A 0 (4)
Thunder Ridge 000 0 — 0 2 6
Pocatello (13)32 x — 18 10 1
Pocatello — WP: J.D. Gunderson. 2B: Kaden Knowles.
POCATELLO REBELS 7, SODA SPRINGS 2 (5)
Soda Springs 200 00 — 2 2 0
Pocatello 052 0x — 7 5 0
Soda Springs — LP: Dominic Gentry.
Pocatello — WP: Austin Ebarb. 2B: Ryan Foltz, Gunner Wilhelm.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 5, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (6)
Sugar-Salem 000 000 — 0 1 1
Pocatello 004 001 — 5 5 2
Pocatello — WP: Mason Fullmer.
BURLEY 13, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3 (4)
Pocatello 201 0 — 3 2 2
Burley 30(10) x — 13 7 3
Pocatello — LP: Aaron Kearns.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 6, MADISON A 2 (4)
Blackfoot 060 0 — 6 5 4
Madison 101 0 — 2 2 4
Blackfoot — WP: Sam Park. 2B: Ryker Watt.
MARSH VALLEY 5, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 1
Marsh Valley 003 011 0 — 5 5 1
Blackfoot 000 100 0 — 1 2 3
Marsh Valley — WP: Daxton Woodmancy.
Blackfoot — LP: Avian Martinez. 2B: Sam Park.
MALAD 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
Marsh Valley 001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Malad 200 010 x — 3 2 2
Marsh Valley — LP: Tanner Branson. 2B: Daxton Woodmancy.
Malad — WP: Hunter Atkinson.