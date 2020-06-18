POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 20, IDAHO FALLS AA TIGERS 2 (5)
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 8, IDAHO FALLS AA TIGERS 6
After a blowout 20-2 win in Game 1, the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels had to fight in the second game of a doubleheader against the Idaho Falls AA Tigers in Idaho Falls on Thursday, but came away with the 8-6 win for a two-game sweep.
Pocatello scored five in the first and nine in the second to quickly make the opening game a laugher.
Trei Hough's three-run home run in the second was the big blow, as Hough would go on to finish the game 4 for 5 with six RBIs. Dylan Jester scored five runs out of the second spot in the lineup, and Payton Cleaves and Seth Nate crossed the plate three times apiece in the rout.
The second game looked like more of the same early as Pocatello pushed across four runs in the first, but Idaho Falls closed to 5-3 after five innings. A three-run sixth for the Runnin' Rebels opened the gap back up again, but the Tigers responded with three of their own in the bottom half.
Ethan Wolfenbarger, who gave up all three Idaho Falls runs in the sixth, then threw a scoreless seventh to end it.
Jaxon Christensen had three hits and drove in two for Pocatello (4-0), which plays a doubleheader at the Idaho Falls AA Bandits starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 12, BLACKFOOT AA BRONCOS 2 (5)
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 9, BLACKFOOT AA BRONCOS 2
Blackfoot struggled to push runs across and ended up being swept by Twin Falls on Thursday in Blackfoot, 12-2 and 9-2
In the first game, the Broncos gave up two runs in the top of the first and never got back on level terms.
Blackfoot trailed 5-2 after three innings, but after a scoreless fourth for both teams, Twin Falls scored seven in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
Tyler Vance and Eli Hayes drove in the runs for Blackfoot.
The second game was a nailbiter until the fifth, when Twin Falls scored six runs to turn a 1-0 lead into a 7-0 advantage.
Stryker Wood and Nate Goodwin each had two hits for Blackfoot in the loss.
The Broncos (2-3) host Nampa in a doubleheader Friday.
MALAD 9, MADISON A 0 (6)
Four Malad pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Dragons beat Madison A, 9-0, in their first game of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic on Thursday at Hawthorne Middle School.
Malad scored two in the first on a two-run, two-out double by Isaiah Finlayson, and added four more in the second, with the key hit a two-run single by Peyton Briggs.
Dillon Haslam had three hits, including two doubles, for the Dragons.
MALAD 13, BLACKFOOT A BRONCOS 5
Malad's bats came alive late in a 13-5 win over the Blackfoot A Broncos on Thursday at Halliwell Park in the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.
The Broncos led 5-4 through four innings, but Malad tied it up in the fifth on a Tanner Olsen RBI double, took the lead with two runs in the sixth, and then pulled away with a six-run seventh.
Grady Combs had four hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs for Malad. Traven Ward and Isaiah Finlayson also crossed the plate three times for the Dragons, and Olsen had two doubles and a triple among his three hits.
Michael Edwards and Cayson Fisher each scored twice for Blackfoot, which was held to just four hits.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 20, IDAHO FALLS AA TIGERS 2 (5)
Pocatello 594 20 — 20 18 1
Idaho Falls 010 10 — 2 3 8
Pocatello — WP: Riley Peck. 2B: Dylan Jester, Seth Nate, Braxton Wilhelm. HR: Trei Hough.
Idaho Falls — LP: Zack Lee.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 8, IDAHO FALLS AA TIGERS 6
Pocatello 400 013 0 — 8 11 2
Idaho Falls 000 123 0 — 6 8 4
Pocatello — WP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Seth Nate, Dalton Jones. 3B: Payton Cleaves.
Idaho Falls — LP: Chris Dompier. 2B: Merit Jones, Hunter Miller.
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 12, BLACKFOOT AA BRONCOS 2 (5)
Twin Falls 212 07 — 12 10 0
Blackfoot 011 00 — 2 5 1
Twin Falls — WP: Otho Savage. 2B: Kolby Slagel, Carson Walters.
Blackfoot — LP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Jaden Harris.
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 9, BLACKFOOT AA BRONCOS 2
Twin Falls 010 062 0 — 9 7 2
Blackfoot 000 000 2 — 2 5 3
Twin Falls — WP: Lucas Young. 2B: Magnum Hofstetter, Kaden Stutzman 2.
Blackfoot — LP: Nate Goodwin.
MALAD 9, MADISON A 0 (6)
Malad 240 021 — 9 14 0
Madison 000 000 — 0 2 2
Malad — WP: Dillon Evans. 2B: Isaiah Finlayson, Dillon Haslam 2.
MALAD 13, BLACKFOOT A BRONCOS 5
Malad 201 112 6 — 13 15 4
Blackfoot 020 300 0 — 5 4 2
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 2B: Grady Combs, Traven Ward, Tanner Olsen 2. 3B: Grady Combs, Olsen.
Blackfoot — LP: Michael Edwards.