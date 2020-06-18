TWIN FALLS AA 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (5)
The Double-A Blackfoot Broncos gave up two runs in the top of the first and never got back on level terms in a 12-2 loss to Twin Falls at Blackfoot on Thursday.
Blackfoot (2-2) trailed 5-2 after three innings, but after a scoreless fourth for both teams, Twin Falls scored seven in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
Tyler Vance and Eli Hayes drove in the runs for Blackfoot.
POCATELLO REBELS 9, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 3 (6)
The Pocatello Rebels broke open a close game with a five-run fifth en route to a 9-3 win over the Single-A Idaho Falls Tigers at Hawthorne Middle School on Thursday in the Pocatello Wood Bat tournament.
Pocatello (3-2) was up 2-1 heading into the top of the fifth. Kaden Knowles, Ethan Ellis and Maddox Moore had RBIs in the inning before a two-run single by Ryan Foltz capped the scoring and made it 7-1.
Ian Hershey had three hits for Pocatello, while Knowles drove in three.
Foltz got the win, throwing 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief across the middle innings.
MALAD 9, MADISON A 0 (6)
Four Malad pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Dragons beat Madison A, 9-0, in their first game of the Pocatello Wood Bat tournament Thursday at Hawthorne Middle School.
Malad scored two in the first on a two-run, two-out double by Isaiah Finlayson, and added four more in the second, with the key hit a two-run single by Peyton Briggs.
Dillon Haslam had three hits, including two doubles, for the Dragons.
THURSDAY'S BOX SCORES
TWIN FALLS AA 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (5)
Twin Falls 212 07 — 12 10 0
Blackfoot 011 00 — 2 5 1
Twin Falls — WP: Otho Savage. 2B: Kolby Slagel, Carson Walters.
Blackfoot — LP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Jaden Harris.
POCATELLO REBELS 9, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 3 (6)
Pocatello 011 052 — 9 12 0
Idaho Falls 100 002 — 3 4 2
Pocatello — WP: Ryan Foltz. 3B: Austin Hansen.
LP: Max Ritchie. 2B: Max Groberg.
MALAD 9, MADISON A 0 (6)
Malad 240 021 — 9 14 0
Madison 000 000 — 0 2 2
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 2B: Isaiah Finlayson, Dillon Haslam 2.