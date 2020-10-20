AMERICAN FALLS — Emma Barclay jumps like she’s on the moon. The American Falls senior outside hitter smooshes the sole of her white Adidas sneakers to the gym floor and vaults for what feels like minutes.
Maybe her head raises when she lifts up. Maybe shorter verticals from opponents makes her seem like Michael Jordan. Or, maybe, she’s just floating.
She was suspended in mid-air again on Tuesday. In the second set of what would become the first-ever district championship for American Falls volleyball, Barclay took off close to the net.
Her eyes were level with the top of the nylon as two Snake River blockers braced for what was sure to be hard contact.
Not quite.
Barclay faked a hit down the middle, adjusted in about a tenth of a second and dinked the ball to the intersection of the 10-foot line.
“She’s a fireball,” American Falls coach Jami Adair said of Barclay, last week’s IdahoSports.com Athlete of the Week. “She has been working so hard on and off the court and during the summer to get stronger. She led the team for sure, and then everyone just followed.”
The Beavers rallied to knock off Snake River in that second set before going on to finish off the Panthers for the second time in two days, 25-14, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
“So many ups and downs during that game. But I am just so proud of those girls,” Adair said, getting choked up. “We’ve been working for four long years.”
Looking around American Falls’ gym, something seemed missing. On the south end of the gym, the Beavers have all their district championships from every sport painted on the wall. On the north end, the years of its state titles are inked with black paint.
American Falls’ lone state volleyball championship, from the 1970’s, was visible. Its district titles were absent, though. Maybe someone forgot?
“Nope, not a typo ... This is the first time American Falls has been district champs,” Adair said. “It’s huge. It’s unheard of. And it’s all because of the hard work of these girls.”
Before they get painting, the Beavers will play in the state tournament, which starts next week.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, SNAKE RIVER 1
After sweeping Snake River on Monday, American Falls once again downed the Panthers: 25-14, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
Tuesday’s victory crowned the Beavers as 3A District 5 champions and ended Snake River’s chances at another conference title. At this point, Snake River coach Shaunee Martin can’t even remember the last time the Panthers didn’t win a district championship.
“It’s been a lot. I don’t even know,” Martin said. “It’s been like 17 years.”
Even though there’s no district title, the Panthers still have a chance at a state bid — it’ll just take wins in a pair of play-in games to get there. At the moment, Snake River is 9-24-4 and finished 3-3 in conference play.
Martin’s team, of course, has talent. That’s why they had late leads against American Falls on Tuesday before the Beavers’ experience won out.
Lillie Bouse is a senior and it shows. She’s a phenomenal libero, always active moving toward different angles. Her sister Rose, a sophomore, and Tessa Richardson are both great outside hitters, capable of pounding kills at any time. And setters Zoey Watt and Abby Gilbert — a freshman and a sophomore, respectively — have maturity beyond their years.
“I think we’ve improved a lot. We were still so young coming into the season,” Martin said. “Normally I have five or six seniors. Tonight I had two ... I’m super proud of how they played tonight. I don’t feel like we ever gave up.”
The Panthers will begin their quest for a state bid on Thursday against South Fremont at Shelley High. If they win that, they’ll have a second play-in game on Saturday with a state berth on the line.
SNAKE RIVER 3, MARSH VALLEY 2
After sweeping the first two sets by a combined 25 points, Snake River surrendered the next two sets before winning Tuesday’s opening match in the fifth, 25-15, 25-10, 17-25, 23-25, 15-12.
“That was kind of our whole season in a nutshell,” Marsh Valley coach Kimberly Call said. “Just mentally show up and we do well. Mentally don’t show up and we lose.”
The 3A District 5 tournament loss ended Marsh Valley’s season, one in which the Eagles finished the year with a 3-17 overall record and an 0-6 mark in conference play.
Regardless, Call understands the program is rebuilding. And that process only gets easier as players like Adri Belnap and Tierney Miller — Marsh Valley’s kill leaders on Tuesday — get older.
“We have a young team,” Call said. “It’s a lot of freshmen and sophomores on our team, so there’s a lot of mistakes made just because they’re young.
“We have some good girls with a lot of talent and skill who just need experience, they just need some time on the court playing at the higher level.”