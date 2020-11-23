American Falls outside hitter Emma Barclay was named the player of the year for 3A District 5.
All-conference teams were released last week.
Barclay, who led the Beavers to a historic district title and state tournament appearance, was joined on the all-conference team by four American Falls teammates — outside hitter Paige Adair, middle blocker Mitana Robinson, setter Zoie Grigg and libero Grace Barclay.
Also making the team were Marsh Valley's Alexis Christensen and Shanae VanLeuven, as well as Snake River's Tessa Richardson.