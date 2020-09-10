The American Falls boys soccer team is currently in self-isolation after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Beavers' game Wednesday against Aberdeen was canceled.
One player began showing symptoms last week, and another player tested positive after that.
Neither player who tested positive played in A.F.'s game Tuesday against Century, which the local health department gave the Beavers approval to go ahead with.
"Once they came back positive, initial contact was that it was OK to play," American Falls school superintendent Randy Jensen said. "After that game started, a second contact (at the health department) said that the players needed to be in self-isolation."
So far, no other American Falls players have tested positive. The self-isolation period is currently scheduled to end Wednesday, two weeks after any contact with the players who tested positive.
Along with the Aberdeen game, this affects A.F.'s scheduled games Saturday at Snake River, Monday at Sugar-Salem and Tuesday vs. Century. The former is a conference game.
None of the three have yet been rescheduled.
"It really is sad, because of all our teams and all of our students, our boys soccer team has probably been the most vigilant," Jensen said. "I think that's probably why it didn't spread throughout the team."