Plenty of names from local state champions West Side and Grace made the Idaho all-state volleyball teams, released earlier this week.

The teams were voted on by coaches across the state.

Grace, which swept Genesee in the championship match, had three players — Maniah Clegg, Sara Anderson and Kylie Hulse — named to the 1A DI first team. Teammate Courtney Donaldson joined them on the second team.

West Side beat Bear Lake in five sets in the 2A championship match, and the two District 5 teams dominated that classification's all-state team.

West Side's Kajsia Fuller and Jesse Mariscal and Bear Lake's Kalisha Parker and Hailey Humphreys were named to the first team.

Bear Lake's Eliza Sharp was named to the second team, while West Side's Madalyn Barzee and Emma Mariscal received honorable-mention accolades.

Highland libero Kaylee Nielsen made the second team in 5A, Preston's Matti Whitehead and Hailey Winward were on the first and second teams, respectively, in 4A, and star American Falls hitter Emma Barclay made honorable mention in 3A after leading the Beavers to the District 5 title.

5A ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Eden Bower, Skyview

Paige Clark, Thunder Ridge

Megan Schulte, Timberline

Katie Black, Boise

Alex Bower, Skyview

Sidney Parker, Madison

Sarah Wilkey, Coeur d’Alene

Second team

Leyah de Souza, Skyview

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View

Courtney Weatherby, Kuna

Tara Murphy, Eagle

Lauren Phillips, Coeur d’Alene

Kaylee Nielson, Highland

Morgan Lamb, Timberline

Kellan Hayes, Boise

Honorable mention

Brooke Scott, Eagle

Kinley Kerbs, Madison

4A ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Katy Ryan, Lakeland

Carissa Chainey, Middleton

Mariah Jardine, Bonneville

Abigail Neff, Lakeland

Alexis Leckington, Shelley

Brinley Iverson, Twin Falls

Audrah Radford, Nampa

Matti Whitehead, Preston

Brenley Hansen, Twin Falls

Second team

Casidy Fried, Middleton

Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville

Natalie Hepworth, Burley

Olivia Cooper, Lakeland

Macy McPherson, Middleton

Hailey Winward, Preston

Honorable mention

Gabbi Hicks, Sandpoint

Annie Van Beek, Middleton

Madeline Ehinger, Nampa

Taryn Chapman, Skyline

Aspen Anderson, Bonneville

Sidney Searle, Burley

Piper Newton, Twin Falls

Samantha Chambers, Wood River

Jensyn Maughn, Middleton

3A ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Ella Fischer, Filer

Emma Jensen, Kimberly

Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem

Brooke Johnson, Parma

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem

Alexis Monson, Filer

Katie Compas, Parma

Second team

Sydney Kelsey, Kimberly

Grace Jackson, Parma

Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland

Hailey Cheney, Kellogg

Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem

Honorable mention

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Ava Dressen, Fruitland

Myah Gibb, Fruitland

Macey Buescher, Weiser

Maggie Shaw, Parma

Jaycie Pratt, Timberlake

Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem

Emma Barclay, American Falls

2A ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Kajsia Fuller, West Side

Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake

Kiley Mecham, Firth

Jesse Mariscal, West Side

Alexandria Tinsley, Nampa Christian

Hailey Humphreys, Bear Lake

Kelsey Evenhouse, Nampa Christian

Second team

Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth

Cambree Hall, West Jefferson

Lacey Dalling, West Jefferson

Eliza Sharp, Bear Lake

Grace Reeve, Nampa Christian

Madisen Bunnell, Melba

Liberty Park, Firth

Honorable mention

Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson

Madalyn Barzee, West Side

Emma Mariscal, West Side

1A DIVISION I ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Morgan Blazzard, Troy

Maniah Clegg, Grace

Kylie Hulse, Grace

Sara Anderson, Grace

Isabelle Raasch, Troy

Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian

Claira Osborne, Genesee

Second team

Lucie Ranisate, Genesee

Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian

Mackenzie Stout, Genesee

Carly Allen, Genesee

Courtney Donaldson, Grace

Ellie Guth, North Star Charter

Riley Valley, Wallace

Honorable mention

Falon Bedke, Oakley

1A DIVISION II ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Amanda Uhlenkott, Tri-Valley

Zailee Poulson, Castleford

Zoe Ertel, Tri-Valley

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend

Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford

Trinity Seefried, Mackay

Zoey Mitton, Castleford

Second team

Natalie Newell, Horseshoe Bend

Sarina Rios, Watersprings

Jessica Merkle, Watersprings

Larissa Hansen, Tri-Valley

Eden Schilder, Castleford

Kylie Wood, Carey

Josie Zimmers, Castleford

Honorable mention

Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School

Brenna McCafee, Mackay

Bailey Whitener, Tri-Valley