Plenty of names from local state champions West Side and Grace made the Idaho all-state volleyball teams, released earlier this week.
The teams were voted on by coaches across the state.
Grace, which swept Genesee in the championship match, had three players — Maniah Clegg, Sara Anderson and Kylie Hulse — named to the 1A DI first team. Teammate Courtney Donaldson joined them on the second team.
West Side beat Bear Lake in five sets in the 2A championship match, and the two District 5 teams dominated that classification's all-state team.
West Side's Kajsia Fuller and Jesse Mariscal and Bear Lake's Kalisha Parker and Hailey Humphreys were named to the first team.
Bear Lake's Eliza Sharp was named to the second team, while West Side's Madalyn Barzee and Emma Mariscal received honorable-mention accolades.
Highland libero Kaylee Nielsen made the second team in 5A, Preston's Matti Whitehead and Hailey Winward were on the first and second teams, respectively, in 4A, and star American Falls hitter Emma Barclay made honorable mention in 3A after leading the Beavers to the District 5 title.
5A ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Eden Bower, Skyview
Paige Clark, Thunder Ridge
Megan Schulte, Timberline
Katie Black, Boise
Alex Bower, Skyview
Sidney Parker, Madison
Sarah Wilkey, Coeur d’Alene
Second team
Leyah de Souza, Skyview
Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View
Courtney Weatherby, Kuna
Tara Murphy, Eagle
Lauren Phillips, Coeur d’Alene
Kaylee Nielson, Highland
Morgan Lamb, Timberline
Kellan Hayes, Boise
Honorable mention
Brooke Scott, Eagle
Kinley Kerbs, Madison
4A ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Katy Ryan, Lakeland
Carissa Chainey, Middleton
Mariah Jardine, Bonneville
Abigail Neff, Lakeland
Alexis Leckington, Shelley
Brinley Iverson, Twin Falls
Audrah Radford, Nampa
Matti Whitehead, Preston
Brenley Hansen, Twin Falls
Second team
Casidy Fried, Middleton
Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville
Natalie Hepworth, Burley
Olivia Cooper, Lakeland
Macy McPherson, Middleton
Hailey Winward, Preston
Honorable mention
Gabbi Hicks, Sandpoint
Annie Van Beek, Middleton
Madeline Ehinger, Nampa
Taryn Chapman, Skyline
Aspen Anderson, Bonneville
Sidney Searle, Burley
Piper Newton, Twin Falls
Samantha Chambers, Wood River
Jensyn Maughn, Middleton
3A ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Ella Fischer, Filer
Emma Jensen, Kimberly
Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem
Brooke Johnson, Parma
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem
Alexis Monson, Filer
Katie Compas, Parma
Second team
Sydney Kelsey, Kimberly
Grace Jackson, Parma
Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem
Honorable mention
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Ava Dressen, Fruitland
Myah Gibb, Fruitland
Macey Buescher, Weiser
Maggie Shaw, Parma
Jaycie Pratt, Timberlake
Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem
Emma Barclay, American Falls
2A ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Kajsia Fuller, West Side
Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake
Kiley Mecham, Firth
Jesse Mariscal, West Side
Alexandria Tinsley, Nampa Christian
Hailey Humphreys, Bear Lake
Kelsey Evenhouse, Nampa Christian
Second team
Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth
Cambree Hall, West Jefferson
Lacey Dalling, West Jefferson
Eliza Sharp, Bear Lake
Grace Reeve, Nampa Christian
Madisen Bunnell, Melba
Liberty Park, Firth
Honorable mention
Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson
Madalyn Barzee, West Side
Emma Mariscal, West Side
1A DIVISION I ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Morgan Blazzard, Troy
Maniah Clegg, Grace
Kylie Hulse, Grace
Sara Anderson, Grace
Isabelle Raasch, Troy
Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian
Claira Osborne, Genesee
Second team
Lucie Ranisate, Genesee
Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian
Mackenzie Stout, Genesee
Carly Allen, Genesee
Courtney Donaldson, Grace
Ellie Guth, North Star Charter
Riley Valley, Wallace
Honorable mention
Falon Bedke, Oakley
1A DIVISION II ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Amanda Uhlenkott, Tri-Valley
Zailee Poulson, Castleford
Zoe Ertel, Tri-Valley
Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend
Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford
Trinity Seefried, Mackay
Zoey Mitton, Castleford
Second team
Natalie Newell, Horseshoe Bend
Sarina Rios, Watersprings
Jessica Merkle, Watersprings
Larissa Hansen, Tri-Valley
Eden Schilder, Castleford
Kylie Wood, Carey
Josie Zimmers, Castleford
Honorable mention
Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School
Brenna McCafee, Mackay
Bailey Whitener, Tri-Valley