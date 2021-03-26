Just a few weeks after the 2020-21 girls basketball season wrapped up, the All-Idaho teams were announced and a number of local standouts made the cut.
After leading Grace to the program’s first state championship since 1986, Grizzlies’ forward Maniah Clegg was named the 1A DI Player of the Year. The senior averaged 18.7 points and 15 rebounds in the state tournament.
Blackfoot saw two players make the list after the Broncos beat Century to win the first state title in program history. Post Hadley Humpherys, who scored a dozen points in the championship game, was a first-team selection and guard Izzy Arave made the second team.
The other pair of local 4A nominees came from Century. Senior point guard Tenleigh Smith, who’s committed to Idaho State, earned a spot on the first team, and senior sharpshooter Ashton Adamson was pegged on the second team.
In 3A, Snake River senior Josee Steadman was a first-team selection while Marsh Valley guard Zoie Armstrong took a second-team spot. Steadman, who helped the Panthers win two play-in games to reach the state tournament, solidified herself as one of the most prolific shooters in the area. Armstrong, a scrappy guard who had a knack for hitting clutch shots, was the key piece in Marsh Valley’s district championship-winning squad.
After leading Bear Lake to an improbable run to the state championship game, Bears’ senior guard Hailey Humpherys was named first team in 2A. The shifty point guard scored a game-high 21 in the Bears' title-game loss to Melba. Making the second team in 2A was Aberdeen’s Ellie Watson and West Side's Kajsia Fuller.
Rockland’s dynamic duo of Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr both made the cut in 1A DII with Boyer named to the first team and Farr making the second team. The pair of juniors were often coach Vern Nelson’s top scorers and never had trouble scoring down low.
The teams were selected by coaches across the state and released by the Idaho Statesman.