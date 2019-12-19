Local teams placed plenty of players on the all-Idaho football teams for Classes 5A through 3A, which were selected by the state’s coaches and released by the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.
Among local teams, Highland led the way with five first-teamers in 5A, while state runner-up Blackfoot put four players on the first team in 4A.
The teams for 2A, 1A Division II and 1A Division I are expected to be released Friday.
5A
The Highland Rams spread out their representation on the Class 5A first-team all-Idaho, getting two representatives on offense, two on defense and two on special teams.
After a record-setting season, junior Kaleb Demuzio made the first team at running back after running for 1,250 yards, including a school-record 299 yards against Century.
Junior offensive lineman Hipa Galo joined him on the first-team offense, while defensive lineman Kamiah Olsen (4 1/2 sacks) and safety Jayden Bell (86 tackles) made the first-team defense.
Rams kicker Ian Hershey also made it, and Bell double-dipped on his first-team nods, also being selected as a punter.
Offensive lineman Blake Williamson, defensive lineman Luke Togiai and linebacker Dylan Jester all made the second team.
Borah quarterback and Boise State commit Austin Bolt was named the classification’s player of the year, and Rigby’s Armando Gonzalez was coach of the year after leading the Trojans to the state title.
4A
Blackfoot’s state runner-up team was well-represented on the Class 4A football all-Idaho team.
Running back Teegan Thomas, offensive lineman Lander Wall, linebacker Troy Kirkpatrick and defensive back Reece Robinson were named first-team all-state for the Broncos.
Thomas ran for 1,825 yards in nine games. Kirkpatrick finished with 88 tackles and nine sacks, while Robinson led the classification with eight interceptions and was also the Broncos’ leading receiver.
They were joined on the first team by a pair of Century wide receivers, Drew Gunter and Jovan Sowell.
Gunter led all of 4A and set a new school record with 1,572 yards on the season, while Sowell led the classification in catches (84) and receiving touchdowns (17).
Vallivue’s Lan Larison repeated as the classification’s player of the year, becoming the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since Bishop Kelly’s Cody Hawkins in 2004 and 2005.
Kuna’s Sherm Blaser was coach of the year after leading the Kavemen to the state title.
The second team also had a number of local players. From Century, offensive lineman Brendan Daniels, defensive lineman De’Qua Lang and linebacker Dillon Samana all made it, while linebacker Hunter Killian was Pocatello’s lone representative.
3A
Snake River running back Treyton Young was named first-team all-Idaho for the second time in his career.
The senior star, who ran for 1,470 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019, also received the honor in 2017, after his sophomore season.
Young was the only local player on the 3A first team, but his Snake River teammate Ty Belnap made the second team at both offensive and defensive line.
State champion Sugar-Salem swept the player and coach of the year honors, with linebacker/running back Browning Bennion and head coach Tyler Richins taking the honors.